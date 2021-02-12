Pardons President Niinistö pardoned a woman convicted of trying to kill her husband – the first pardon in almost three years

A woman convicted of attempted homicide for exaggerating emergency protection was sentenced to probation. The last time Niinistö granted a pardon was in May 2018.

President Sauli Niinistö has pardoned a woman who had been convicted of attempted murder as an exaggeration of emergency protection.

The pardon was resolved on Friday at a presidential presentation.

This is Niinistö’s first pardon since May 2018. In 2018, he pardoned two people.

In 2019 and 2020, a total of 97 pardon applications were resolved at the President’s presentation, none of which were granted amnesty.

The Supreme Court sentenced the now pardoned woman at the end of November 2020 to two years and three months in prison, which is now conditional on probation ending at the end of February 2023.

According to the indictment reviewed by the Supreme Court, the woman had tried to kill her husband by hitting her with a long-edged kitchen knife twice.

The woman denied that she had tried to kill her husband or even committed physical violence against her. According to the defense, the man had started the violence. In this context, according to the defense, she had apparently suffered a puncture injury while the woman had sought to protect herself and her children against violent behavior.

The court did not believe the story of the knife-beating, but found the woman’s account in many respects otherwise credible. It held that the man had unlawfully attacked the woman. It also considered, among other things, that the woman had faced long-term domestic violence in her relationship.

The spouse has been convicted in the same case of three assaults and one illegal threat. He had committed physical violence to his school-age children and presented the woman with death threats.

Niinistö is pardoned a total of 21 people during his term, including today’s decision.

She is exercised amnesty less during his presidency than his predecessors. Amnesty rates have generally declined in recent decades from president to president.

Even today, far fewer pardon messages are received than before Tarja Halonen during the presidency.

Mauno Koivisto pardoned an average of more than fifty people convicted of a crime per year, and Martti Ahtisaari about thirty people. Halonen, on the other hand, pardoned a little over twenty people a year on average.

The decrease in pardons is partly due to a change in the law. Lifers were previously released by amnesty from the President, but since 2006 the release has been decided mainly by the Helsinki Court of Appeal.

Niinistö does not justify their individual amnesty solutions. In 2019 he described the matter in general to HS.

“I’ve used the amnesty law in situations in which a person convicted of either offense or his family circumstances, is a particularly significant change occurred. It can be about health status or other issues related to the family situation, ”Niinistö told HS at the time.