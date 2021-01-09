Far away, at the end of the road, we would have to face the fury of millions of people outraged by a new assault on justice and institutions, by another triumph of impunity. Thousands of them could win the streets, as they have done several times in the last decade. The opposition would walk its rejection through television studios and social networks, would write judicial appeals and organize international campaigns. But the hypothetical magical elimination of corruption cases through a presidential pardon or an amnesty law I would have to overcome many obstacles before I see the light. Political difficulties, but also a few technical ones.

As stated Clarion Last week, the pressure for Alberto Fernández to pardon the former Kirchnerist officials and sympathizers tried and convicted reached a boiling point that forced the president to respond with another poisoned arrow: he reiterated his – for now – firm refusal to sign any pardon, but he recalled that Congress could enact an amnesty law to send all those annoying files to the archive. In that building Cristina and Máximo Kirchner send, themselves buried under very serious processes for corruption cases.

First obvious conclusion: the usual springs to lead towards impunity are failing. The judges and prosecutors do not put the sufficient will – and historical – to turn in the air and undo the causes satiated with evidence. Nor do the usual resources, chicanes and pedaling to challenge judges until they find a friend, or move away oral trials in time, do not work as expected. Not even the formidable political campaign to assimilate judges and journalists as soldiers in a “legal war” against K-baptized officials. lawfare– managed to embarrass some magistrates. The Supreme Court of Justice postponed its sometimes shameful internal squabbles to close ranks before the imminent boarding of their boat.

With the clock ticking, any quick “fix” will have to come from politics. Second conclusion: we are talking about an officialism that would clean the judicial files of its own members. A self-amnesty. You have to have the courage to try it, much more than is necessary to resort to this controversial remedy in other circumstances; as the fruit of a broad political agreement, for example.

Let us now analyze the tools available, and the stones that should be cleared from the path to apply them.

According to the constitutionalist Félix Lonigro, “Fernández said that he would not pardon the condemned. And that if they wanted to release the defendants, they would need an amnesty. That is nonsense. A pardon and an amnesty are distinguished by several things. The pardon forgives the sentence of the condemned, but the crime remains as antecedent. The amnesty erases the sentence of a convicted person and also that antecedent. Pardon is an individualized measure, is granted with first and last name. On the other hand, the amnesty is general, for an undetermined number of people who have committed the crimes included in the norm, and there until at a certain time or period. The third difference is the one mentioned by Fernández: pardon is a presidential power, amnesty is voted by Congress. “

Lonigro believes that the president mixed things up: “both pardon and amnesty correspond to people who have a firm conviction. It does not correspond to apply them to defendants, because those that are pardoned or amnesty are penalties. If not, you are pardoning a presumed innocent. “The detail raises a deep contradiction with the K story: is it convenient to fight and defend innocence or abandon that tactic to access a political response?

Clarion He also consulted the constitutionalist close to the government Eduardo Barcesat, but he declined to respond to this newspaper. However, in a note published in Profile hours ago he defended the theory of lawfare and demanded a constitutional reform that transforms the entire Judicial Power from zero. “Every intermediate step (amnesty, pardon, decision or agreed by the Court), that leads to the annulment of the processes and sentences harmful to constitutional supremacy, it’s welcome“, he clarified. Data.

Thus, the first obstacle that the president or Congress should avoid portrays an eloquent paradox: the constant delays in the processing of cases and the fight to deny even the improbable that a conviction is firm now they could play against candidates for a possible pardon or amnesty. Will we see how it is reversed and attempts are made to rush the courts to liquidate open cases to arrive at convictions and possible sentences of pardon?

Second hindrance: in recent years, three judges have already voted that the crimes of corruption are imprescriptible, In other words, the passage of time cannot justify the lack of prosecution and sentencing. First the chambermaid from La Plata, already retired Leopoldo “Polo” Schiffrin, then the chambermaids of Federal Cassation Juan Carlos Gemignani and Gustavo Hornos: Both are on the short list of reprobate judges issued by Alberto Fernández as soon as Cristina appointed him presidential candidate. Fact.

The assimilation of corruption crimes with an attack against the democratic order, as established in article 36 of the Constitution, also brings them closer to the legal area of ​​the human rights, the violation of which cannot be pardoned or amnesty. Although that jurisprudence is incipient and by no means unanimous, Elisa Carrió warned this week.

Last but not least are the political impediments. Alberto Fernández said he will not pardon. Cristina Kirchner heads the Congress, but assures that she and hers are innocent of all innocence. From there you cannot manage an amnesty. IF it did, the opposition does not have great incentives to set itself on fire considering collaborating with it, and neither do the circumstantial allies of the ruling party. In Deputies, Sergio Massa should explain how he went from being the author of the law of the repentant and electoral partner of the main complainant against Cristina, Margarita Stolbizer, to gathering votes to give them amnesty. Hard.

But it is not all: in the courts, the judges subjected to greater pressure to loosen the grip against the Kirchner defendants could see the convenience of doing the opposite: release the brake and that the evidence releases its power in each case. Overall, the cost of silencing them would be borne by politicians.

All roads are expensive. All are interrupted, diverted or crossed by the changing relationship of the members of the governing coalition. None of them will bring Argentina closer to a better future.

