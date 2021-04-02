By Víctor F. Freixanes

In 2014 we presented in Buenos Aires a new installment of the Mar Maior publishing house in which they met 46 stories that the writer Emilia Pardo Bazán published in the Argentine press between 1892 and the year of his death. Professor José Manuel Gonzalez Herrán, one of the most recognized specialists in the author’s work, prepared the edition and wrote the preliminary study, announcing a second volume dedicated to other publications in magazines and newspapers in America (Cuba, Mexico, United States …). The book is titled Broken glass, title of one of the stories that Emilia Pardo Bazán published in the emigrant magazine Aires d’a Miña Terra (1908) and later in the pages of The nation (1917): the story of the Galician who makes his fortune and returns to the village, like many others, to recover the family plot and the memory of his neighbors.

Víctor Fernández Freixanes is a writer, academic and editor. In addition, he chairs the Royal Galician Academy.

In the Argentine press and, above all, in the city of Buenos Aires, Emilia Pardo Bazán published a good part of her short stories, some of them also disseminated in Spain, addressing issues not only related to emigration but also to many other issues that interested the author. Publications for emigrants such as Aires d’a Miña Terra spread their texts, but also Faces and Masks, Plus Ultra … Emilia Pardo Bazán, of whom we celebrate the centenary of her birth, is one of the great figures of Spanish letters of the late nineteenth century and the first decade of the twentieth century, with titles as significant as The Tribune (1882), The pazos de Ulloa (1886), Mother nature (1887), Insolation (1889), Chimera (1906), works of enormous literary influence, such as the set of essays that he gathers in The Burning Question (1883), in which he reflects on the new currents of European narrative, especially his interest in “naturalism”, which is considered the most significant representative in Spanish literature, without forgetting his contributions to journalism, travel, gastronomy, social activism and, in general, especially what seemed of interest to him in the society of the time in which he participated with absolute freedom and firmness.

She was not a woman of her time. In many ways she was a woman ahead of her time, who glimpsed the changes that heralded a new society, before which he did not hesitate to position himself. Her feminist claim, militant in defense of the rights and egalitarian uses of women, which she expressed both in her writings and public pronouncements and in her private life, make her a reference and precedent for current positions.

In the 19th century, three Galician women stood out in a special way. Each one in its sphere, they announce a new time: Rosalía de Castro (1837-1885), flag of Galician Rexionalism and the first great literary cultivator of the Galician language in that period; Concepción Arenal (1820-1893), graduated in Law, also a precursor of feminism and inspirer of the great changes in prison treatment in Spain, and Emilia Pardo Bazán, to which we could add Juana de Vega (1805.1872), Countess of Espoz y Mina, one of the political and cultural animators of liberal ideas. Four examples of a society in which women played and still play a very important role.

Emilia Pardo Bazán promoted, among other causes, the first studies of Galician folklore, with new methods and new perspectives, for which she had the collaboration of Antonio Machado Álvarez, “Demófilo” (1849-1893), a native of Compostela, father of poets. Antonio and Manuel Machado. From these initiatives, together with the support of the emigrant community in Havana, the Real Academia Galega (1905) emerged, a historical institution for the claim, study and defense of culture and its own language, the language of the medieval Cancioneiros that for centuries remained secluded in family spaces and in the rural environment, but from the mid-nineteenth century began its literary recovery. The first president of the institution was Manuel Murguía, husband of Rosalía de Castro. Shortly after the creation of the Academy, Emilia Pardo Bazán was named President of Honor, and in 1956, his heirs, Manuela Esteban Collantes and Blanca Quiroga Pardo Bazán, donated the family home on Calle Tabernas, in the city of A Coruña, to be the headquarters of the institution, which since 1971, in addition to its specific purposes, watches over the memory of the writer, guarding her library and archive, as well as her goods and personal belongings in her House-Museum.

Emilia Pardo Bazán by the painter Joaquín Vaamonde Cornide.

Galicia has a special presence in all the work of Doña Emilia. Although he did not use the Galician language, the Galician universe, its human types, its characters, the background imagery of all its literature, both in novels and in stories, feed on the physical and human landscape of its land, a nation that it is projected inside and outside of itself and is recognized very especially in its emigrant communities: Galicians and Galicians of the first, second and third generation on five continents. During years, Buenos Aires was the city with the highest number of registered Galician natives. Here was also the literary universe of Emilia Pardo Bazán.

Víctor Fernández Freixanes is a writer, academic and editor. He was CEO of Xerais Editions, Alianza Editorial and Editorial Galaxia. Current President of the Royal Galician Academy, he received the Torrente Ballester Prize in 1993. His most recent novel is Caballo de oos (Siruela).