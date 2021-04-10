The internal politics and the management of Buenos Aires health institutions in the face of the crisis caused by the pandemic they exploded this Saturday in Parchment, when the management of the Hospital Interzonal de Agudos San José untimely fired the gastroenterologist Eduardo Caldentey, who had worked in the care of patients with Covid. The hospital workers’ association sympathized with the doctor, whose dismissal was linked to a series of alleged situations of workplace harassment, threats, intimidation and acts of gender violence. In addition to requesting the displacement of director José Agudo, on Monday they will initiate a strike in the outpatient clinics, until Caldentey is reinstated.

In a statement read out loud before all the hospital staff – who listened to applause – the cardiologist Sebastián Lanternier detailed the “serious situation” that the employees of the San José Hospital are supposedly experiencing, “since the assumption of this Directorate, with their different forms of persecution and intimidation, such asworkplace harassment, threats of sanctions, personal or telephone intimidation, gender violence, not respecting the heads and ranks, disarm critical services in a pandemic and interfere in health decisions without being doctors. “

In this framework, the San José personnel frame as a “new outrage” the “telegram of dismissal of Dr. Caldentey, without prior notice or sanctions.” “This professional worked a long time ad honorem, was affected to the Covid room without being his specialty, he carried out guards in said room that were not paid, and he is the one who solves the pediatric emergencies in Pergamino and the area, using his personal equipment in this institution on many occasions. “

“We want to make it clear that all health personnel work together in this pandemic without rest or vacations and the hospital management was never up to the task to resolve any situation, they even aggravated them. That is why we all say enough.”

That is why the heads of service and the Association of Professionals decided the suspension of the hospital’s outpatient clinics on Monday, April 12, with presence in the workplace, “until the reinstatement of Dr. Caldentey, and we request a hearing with the Provincial Directorate of Hospitals, given that the management of the hospital, we consider, is not up to the circumstances in this pandemic.”

In turn, in another harsh statement, the Pergamino Medical Association affirmed that it “strongly repudiates what happened with Dr. Eduardo Caldentey, a doctor from the gastroenterology service and that he was currently working on assisting Covid-positive patients in the hospital’s hospital room. San jose hospital.”

Consulted by ClarionCaldentey said that “I was doing internships at the hospital to attend to a specific pathology of the bile ducts that no one did. I arrived with the previous management, but under the current management I worked all last year using my equipment and devices. During the course they named me and sent me to the attention of Covid, which I did. But this Friday I arrived at my house at 5:00 p.m. and I found a telegram in which I was notified of my disengagement since May 1. I found out and I am the the only one fired. Without prior notice or sanctions or warnings. “

Close to the doctor attribute the disengagement to political reasons and even an alleged personal anger between the director José Agudo and Caldentey. Agudo, a lawyer with no previous hospital experience, was a pre-candidate for mayor of Pergamino by the Frente de Todos, and was appointed to head the San José Hospital after the triumph of Axel Kicillof in the province.

From the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health they reject the version and the protests organized in parchment. “It is about the non-renewal of a contract. Caldentey had an internship, which is a probationary designation. And we have a lot of evidence to justify why we don’t renew his contract. ”

The executive director of the San José hospital, Sylvia Garcia, argued before this newspaper that “the doctor had an interim appointment with the express objective of solving a study and specific biliary pathology. He was appointed on March 30, but he did not register his fingerprint to enter the hospital; after being intimidated, he only began to do so three months later, on July 20. “

“In the context of the pandemic, he was affected to serve 12 hours of support from the Covid area, along with another person. They were passive guards, because there were no internees until September,” García continues. “Then another professional joined, so Caldentey was disaffected from that Covid area. In December we held a meeting to explain to him that we wanted another performance from the Gastroenterology area. But nothing changed. About fifteen days ago we returned to relieve the interim appointments – we are also requested by the Province – and we saw that the doctor you meet a monthly average of hours similar to what you should meet per week. There are more irregularities, such as alleged services consigned in schedules in which it is clear that the doctor had already left the hospital “

For the executive director of the hospital, the unanimous support for the dismissed doctor and the rest of the accusations respond to the same group of doctors who make up the different local professional associations, since “there are many people in the hospital who are in the same situation as Caldentey, but she is already appointed as a stable staff. We recognize the work of medical personnel, but of those who comply and work. “

