Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has launched an appeal to President Zelenskyy and contacted German government spokesman Steffen Hebstreit. News ticker on war diplomacy.

December 8 update at 8:52 p.m.: According to a media report, around 300,000 Ukrainians have received Russian passports since the beginning of the war. In October alone, after the annexation of four Ukrainian regions by the Kremlin, 70,000 to 80,000 people were naturalized, the Kremlin-critical Internet portal Mediazona said on Thursday, citing statistics from the Ministry of the Interior. Most applicants received their new Russian passports in the southern Russian region of Rostov-on-Don and in the Crimea peninsula, annexed by Moscow since 2014.

According to Mediazona, the reason for applying for the passports is the otherwise completely lawless situation of the residents in the areas annexed by Russia. “Often they don’t get medical help or social support without a (Russian) passport. For example, a family with a small child was taken to the Crimea, the child fell ill. In order to get help for the child, they needed a Russian passport,” Mediazona quoted a helper as saying.

Putin spokesman attacks Berlin: Statements would “definitely” encourage Ukraine to launch new attacks

Update from December 8, 2:20 p.m.: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of being able to end the war at any time. “Zelenskyj knows when everything can end, it can end tomorrow when [Kiew] it wishes,” Peskov told the Russian news agency Tass. The Kremlin spokesman is also reacting to a statement by the Ukrainian President. Zelenskyy recently said that the war between Russia and Ukraine could end in the coming year. “In that case, we could speculate about when this will all end until we’re blue in the face,” Peskov replied to the Ukrainian leader.

With a view to Berlin, the Kremlin spokesman addressed his German colleague Steffen Hebestreit. The spokesman for the federal government recently stated that Ukraine’s defense measures and counter-offensives should not be limited to its own territory. “Such statements actually prolong this difficult period and in no way facilitate efforts to solve the problem,” Peskov said. Hebestreit would “definitely encourage” Ukraine to carry out further attacks on Russia’s territory.

China’s PM stresses closeness to Russia at meeting — ‘traditional friendship’

Update from December 8, 11:50 am: China’s Prime Minister Li Keqiang emphasized the “traditional friendship” between the two countries at a virtual summit with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. Li said Monday the People’s Republic is ready to “maintain high-level contacts with the Russian side,” like the Chinese party newspaper people’s newspaper reported in its Thursday edition. They want to “strengthen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, deepen the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Russia, uphold the fundamental norms of international relations, and maintain peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region and the world for the benefit of both peoples.” , Li continued.

The Russian state news agency Tass reported on the meeting on Monday. During the talks with Li, Prime Minister Mishustin urged, among other things, a normalization of trade relations, it said. “The stable functioning of transport routes is important for the development of trade and economic relations. The effects of the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic are still being felt,” Mishustin said. China is Russia’s most important trading partner. Recently, however, many supply chains had come to a standstill due to China’s strict zero-Covid policy. Beijing finally announced on Wednesday that it wanted to deviate from its previous corona strategy.

Both countries signed a comprehensive friendship agreement at a meeting between Russian President Putin and China’s head of state and party leader Xi in Beijing in early February, shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine. Since then, China has regularly emphasized its ties to the Kremlin. In addition, the government in Beijing refuses to condemn the Ukraine war. While China has called for peace talks, it has so far taken no steps of its own and has refrained from condemning Russia’s role in the war.

Update from December 8, 6:06 a.m: Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) sees the danger of a nuclear escalation in the Ukraine war falling. “Russia has stopped threatening to use nuclear weapons,” said Scholz spark-Newspapers and the French newspaper Ouest France.

This is a “response to the international community drawing a red line”. When asked whether the danger of a nuclear escalation has been averted, Scholz said: “For the moment we have hammered in a peg against it.”

The Chancellor again called on Moscow to end the war immediately and withdraw troops from Ukraine. At the same time, he was willing to “talk to Russia about arms control in Europe”. This was offered to Moscow before the war – “and nothing has changed in this position”.

Scholz on Ukraine aid: “No one has delivered western-style battle tanks”

At the same time, Scholz defended the aid for Kyiv. “After the United States, Germany is one of the countries that supports Ukraine the most, including with weapons,” he said. The federal government always acts in close consultation with its allies. “By the way, no one has delivered Western-style main battle tanks,” added the Chancellor.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday (December 7) that Moscow would only use nuclear weapons in response to an attack. “We consider weapons of mass destruction, nuclear weapons, as a means of defense,” said the Kremlin chief.

Packages with animal eyes: All shipments should be from German dealers

First report from December 7th: Munich – The investigations into the suspicious packages that were sent to Ukrainian embassies and consulates in various countries have led to an initial success. As Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained, the trail leads to Germany. “All envelopes have the same return address: the Tesla dealership in the German city of Sindelfingen,” the chief diplomat stressed.

He named Ukrainian missions in Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Denmark as recipients of these broadcasts. “In total, we already have 31 cases in 15 countries,” added Kuleba. Most of the mail was sent from post offices that were not equipped with a video surveillance system.

A package containing animal tissue also arrived here: the Ukrainian embassy in Prague was also a destination for the sender, who apparently lived in Germany.



Packages with animal eyes – Kyiv evaluates action as “planned terror campaign”

According to a confidant of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the embassies and consulates have been working “under increased security measures” and with pyrotechnicians and forensic scientists for a week. Kuleba emphasized that the “criminals” took precautions not to leave any DNA traces.

The packages that have been arriving at Ukrainian diplomatic missions in EU countries for several days are said to contain bloody animal eyes. Kyiv sees this as a “planned terror and intimidation campaign”.

Earlier, at the end of November, a security guard at the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid was said to have been slightly injured after opening a letter bomb addressed to the Embassy. Since then, the representations have been on high alert. (mg, dpa)