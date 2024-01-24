Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/24/2024 – 23:09

The profession of postman, celebrated in Brazil this January 25th, was already the theme of the samba-canção Mensagem, with the verses “When the postman arrived and my name shouted, with a letter in his hand”, performed by singers Isaurinha Garcia and, more recently, by Maria Bethânia. The music Please, Mister Postmaneternalized in the voices of the Carpenters, also brings this professional to the forefront.

However, that context of waiting for correspondence, from the middle of the last century, has changed a lot in recent decades. Instead of handwritten letters, like those portrayed in the film Central do Brasil, distribution centers and post offices are overflowing with packages. Purchases made online and coming, above all, from Asia.

If there are matches, even today? Yes, there is. But instead of sealed envelopes that contained declarations of love, photographs of relatives, postcards and even wrapped money, the large volume currently delivered is made up of charges, bank cards, traffic fines and other registered letters.

Postmen

Postman Antônio Edson Lucas Vieira, from Brasília, knows this reality well. In 28 years of working at the Post Office, Edinho has witnessed the changes in the contents of the bag he carries on one shoulder, weighing up to eight kilos. Every day, he estimates that he walks almost 10 kilometers of the streets of the most central area of ​​Brasília to deliver business letters. And contact is basically made with building doormen.

Edinho admits that when he joined the public company he did not know any address of the varied itineraries he took, far from home. But, today, he knows how to point out the street just by reading the Postal Address Code (CEP), the name of the recipient or the description of a landmark on the envelope, such as a blue gate. Despite being tired and having acquired scoliosis, which affects his neck, the postman says he is happy in his profession, because he feels recognized by the population. “It’s worth being a postman. We are valued, especially when correspondence arrives. The person remains expectant, waiting.”

In another part of the Federal District, Márcia da Silva Bezerra Costa cycles through dozens of streets in Samambaia Sul. In her 10-year career, she reports and enjoys the routine full of challenges: sun, rain and dog escapes. “It seems like dogs can smell postmen.” But Márcia guarantees that none of this delays the delivery schedule.

In the region where she works, residents don't even need to read her name on her badge. Márcia is popular. She is often invited for a snack, coffee or refreshment. “The residents are very warm when welcoming. There are houses where I even use the bathroom if necessary. The family even spends a lot of time talking, especially the elderly, who are most in need of attention. And I know I'll do some good if I take a minute to listen. Just a minute, because a postman’s life is busy.”

In contemporary times, Márcia says that she is approached on the street by recipients who receive the electronic tracking notice: “Your Order is Out for Delivery”.

“I think that the postman today is more expected by the resident, because he buys a lot and wants to receive it. There are residents who approach us before we even arrive at their house, because they have already tracked the package and know that the Post Office has left for delivery. So, go to the postman on his route to see if you can intercept and try to receive the package sooner,” reports the wallet.

If written letters are posted much less than decades ago, the situation changes in the months of November and December. This is when thousands of pieces of mail are destined for a single person: the illustrious resident of the North Pole, Santa Claus. Many of the letters are from children in socially vulnerable situations who wish to receive a Christmas gift donation.

For four years, postman Antônio Lopes Kastello Branco has been driving the Correios van that delivers toys donated in the Correios Santa Claus Campaign. “We feel very gratified delivering good news; and in the delivery of gifts to little children, in schools, at the end of the year. They are amazed.”

Salary adjustment

Currently, around 46 thousand postmen are present in 5,570 Brazilian municipalities and are responsible for the transit and delivery of billions of packages and correspondence. However, the profession goes further. The Post Office is responsible for the logistics of distributing the National High School Examination (Enem) exams every year, receiving taxes and agreements from public bodies and receiving philanthropic donations, for example, in situations of public calamity.

On their day, this Thursday (25), postmen will receive their salary with an increase of up to 11.47%, as a result of the state-owned company's negotiations with workers in the latest collective agreement. Salary payment would normally be made on the last working day of the month, by the state-owned company.

The president of Correios, Fabiano Silva dos Santos, states that the current management values ​​the state-owned company's professional staff and has resumed dialogue with workers. “Our management understands that the celebration of this date involves recognition and we are doing this in the form of benefits and investments in our portfolios and our postmen and in their work environments”.

The state-owned company was removed from the privatization list by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, on the first day of his government, in January 2023.

According to Correios, the company was included in the federal government's New Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), which will allocate R$856 million to the construction of operational complexes and modernization of automated sorting systems in various parts of Brazil by 2026 .