On the very first day of Gamescom 2023, the Future Games Show 2023 was aired. In this event we got to see a new trailer for Parcel Corps coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The release date is set for a generic 2024.

Parcel Corps is set in New Island where three companies run bicycle couriers trying to be the best in town. We will have to work for one of the companies and ride our bike to be the best, gain influence and money.

The enemy of the game is Rich Villainé – a name, a program – who is the CEO of the oil exploration company Polar Petroleum PLC and wants to put an end to bike-messengers. Between one package delivery and the next we’ll have to find out what’s going on behind the scenes and save the world. Parcel Corps will give us access to various moves to explore and deal with various threats.