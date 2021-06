The bishop rewound for 20.10.

Toni Piispanen has won the track relay at the 100-meter European Championships in Paralympic Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. In the final, Piispanen set a T51 class record record of 20.10.

The bishop’s victory was overwhelming, as Belgium beat 200 meters earlier in the week Peter Genyn remained 0.62 seconds. The third was Portuguese Helder Mestre with a time of 24.03.

In the Polish Games, the Bishop was 200 meters in silver.