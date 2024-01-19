Assault groups of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) of the Russian Armed Forces (AF) successfully captured a stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) north-west of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut). The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this on Saturday, January 20.

As the department clarifies, the strike was carried out by artillery crews of the Russian Airborne Forces and FPV drones after the crew of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ivanovo paratroopers discovered another stronghold of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a unit of Ukrainian formations.

Then the assault groups of Yaroslavl paratroopers cleared the enemy stronghold in the forest plantation, subsequently breaking the resistance of the Ukrainian military with small arms fire and hand fragmentation grenades, as well as eliminating the Ukrainian Armed Forces militants.

On January 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the complete and absolute failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ counter-offensive and pointed out that “if this continues, Ukrainian statehood may suffer an irreparable, very serious blow.” At the same time, he emphasized that the unreasonable policy of the current leadership of Ukraine led to such a development of the situation.

On January 9, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Ukrainian army had lost at least 215 thousand people in 2023. According to him, the United States is not giving up attempts to implement plans for world leadership at the expense of the Ukrainian military, but such actions by Western allies only prolong the conflict.

Before this, on January 7, former Ukrainian prosecutor Yuriy Lutsenko said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were losing up to 30 thousand people every month, and in total since the beginning of hostilities, the army had already lost 500 thousand military personnel. He called on the country's authorities to publish the real numbers of losses of the Ukrainian army so that people would understand the seriousness of the situation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.