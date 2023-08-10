Artillery crews of 122-mm howitzers D-30 of the Airborne Forces (VDV) west of Artemivsk and in the area of ​​Klescheevka defeated armored vehicles and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). On August 10, the Ministry of Defense showed how it was.

“We are located in the Artyomovsk direction, where we are successfully destroying Ukrainian Nazis every hour. The enemy suffers heavy losses in the village of Kleshcheevka. From the intercepts, it becomes clear that the enemy is retreating. Artillery is the god of war!” – said the commander of the D-30 gun with the call sign Stalker.

The military department said that the calculation of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Airborne Forces units discovered four units of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, following the line of contact. The scouts transmitted the coordinates to the artillery control point, after which the paratroopers attacked.

Two enemy armored fighting vehicles were destroyed, which tried to retreat to the rear of their units after the landing of the infantry. However, an aimed shot destroyed and dispersed the enemy infantry, which was trying to find shelter in a forest plantation or lie down in a field.

They tried to evacuate the retreating infantry and the wounded of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under the cover of the BTR-4 “Bucephalus” from the battlefield, but the paratroopers destroyed the armored vehicle and personnel with an accurate hit. The enemy was demoralized and retreated, leaving the wounded and dead soldiers on the battlefield.

On the eve of the report of the Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov, the commander of the weapons repair company with the call sign Gunpowder spoke about the merits of the main artillery gun – the D-30 howitzer. He said that the fighters call it the Kalashnikov artillery gun for its super reliability and ease of maintenance.

On August 9, the Ministry of Defense also showed how the artillery crew of the 122-millimeter D-30 howitzer of the Central Military District (TsVO) destroyed a camouflaged stronghold and fortifications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The high accuracy of the gun makes it possible to deliver pinpoint strikes against single enemy targets, destroy enemy equipment almost from the first shot, and effectively break down fortifications.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.