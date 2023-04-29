The provision of the world federation had widened the limits imposed by the FIGC. Now the manager will be able to continue working, albeit with reduced tasks compared to those performed up to now

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato

Fabio Paratici won the appeal against the provision of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee and the way in which he had extended the disqualification imposed on him in January by the FIGC on a global level and then confirmed on April 19 by the Coni Guarantee Panel . The 30-month stop also remains at a global level, but the limits change: the government of world football, receiving the sanctions from the Football Federation, had made them more serious, effectively preventing Paratici from carrying out any activity in the world of football, an impediment well heavier than the limits imposed by the FIGC.

THE RELEASE — “Fifa has accepted the appeal presented by Fabio Paratici against the provision of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee which, in extending the temporary inhibition imposed by the FIGC worldwide, had extended it to the extent of a ban on taking part in any activity linked to football’ – reads a statement released by Paratici and his team -. Paratici, assisted before Fifa by a team of lawyers made up of Paolo Lombardi, Luca Pastore and Ian Laing, will therefore be able to continue working in the world of football, albeit with reduced tasks compared to those performed up to now, in compliance with the limits imposed by the sanction imposed by the FIGC”. See also F1 | Ferrari: for Sainz more than a GP at Fiorano with the SF21

SANCTIONS — The sanction of the football federation is very precise in what Paratici can and cannot do. He is prohibited from entering the locker room before and after matches and dealing with agents and players, but he can continue to attend the training camp and carry out “administrative activities within his own club as well as participate and represent, even with the right to vote, his club in the relevant league meetings in relation to matters of a financial nature” as stated in the FIGC regulation. Paratici can also have an input on the market of the club for which he should work, always with the prohibition, however, to represent his team during the negotiations. Obviously reduced duties, therefore, but certainly not the stop of “every football-related activity” that Fifa had imposed on him.

TOTTENHAM — It was the FIFA disqualification, in fact, that pushed Paratici to take a step back and then to leave Tottenham for good. The government of world football had extended the FIGC sanction only a few hours after the former Spurs director had commented on Conte’s sacking and Stellini’s arrival, while he began to work on finding a new coach and planning the next season. Following that decision, Paratici had taken a step back, taking a leave of absence while waiting for the Coni Guarantee College to evaluate his position. The confirmation of his 30-month ban had forced Paratici to resign from his role as sporting director of Spurs. Winning this appeal against the FIFA Disciplinary Committee will allow him to continue working in the world of football. See also Peru: Approval of report against President Castillo proposing his disqualification

April 28, 2023 (change April 28, 2023 | 21:36)

