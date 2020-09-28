Fabio Paratici, head of the Juventus sports area, commented on the Luis Suárez case and his alleged ‘scam exam’ in ‘Sky Sport’, before the game with Roma: “There was the opportunity to sign Suárez, we tried to be transparent and respecting all the rules. Is there talk of corruption? I am not a judge, I do not know that situation well”.

The manager spoke again about the signing of Morata and Dzeko, who was one step away from being a Bianconero a week ago: “We tried to sign Álvaro, but Atlético did not want to let him go on loan. Then we looked for Dzeko and, probably, if the Negotiation between Rome and Naples for Milik would have gone well now he would be here. Luckily we left the talks open for Morata and now we are truly happy with his arrival. He is one of us. “

Paratici also spoke of Pirlo’s first weeks as a coach: “We know Andrea well, he was a brave footballer with fantasy, and as a coach it’s the same thing. His courage stems from his great work.”