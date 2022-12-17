The rulers of the left among them the Mexicans, justify the ownership of the State of the main companies, such as oil and electricity, arguing that they guarantee sovereignty and national security.

That statement is false. When analyzing the results socioeconomic of the parastatal companies in Mexico, we see that they reduce sovereignty and national security.

The losses, the overpricing of contracts, the hiring of excessive personnel, and their growing debts, lead to the fact that, in several parastatals, Like Pemex, its liabilities are greater than its assets, and therefore the price of that state monopoly in the market is zero, they do not accept them even for free.

Pemex is the most indebted oil company in the world,108.1 million dollars. The losses of Pemex they increased from 148,600 million pesos in 2018 to 224,160 in 2021, that is, they grew by 50.8% with the current government. From January 2019 to June 2022, the government transferred subsidies to Pemex for 792.3 billion pesos. The oil Monopoly, In addition to not contributing a single net weight to the national economy, it must be subsidized. Its liabilities are more than double its assets.

The CFE, state monopoly in the generation of electricity, in 2018 it had profits of 61,625 million pesos, in 2021 losses of 106,260 million.

In the US, the price charged by private electricity companies per KWh to businesses is 0.128 and they earn money; in Mexico the price of the KWh of the state monopoly to businesses is 0.171, higher than in the USA, and it loses money. (Source: GlobalPetrolPrices.com)

We recommend you read:

The Wellness Bank, formerly Bansefi, went from a net profit of 66 billion pesos in 2018 to losses of 217 million pesos in 2021.

Nafin, jumped from a profit of 2,535 million in 2018 to a loss of 6,668 million in 2021

Bancomext, in 2018 it produced profits of 47 million pesos and in 2021 net losses of 3 thousand 002 million pesos.

The state monopolies They are inefficient, their losses increased with the 4T, they do not benefit consumers, nor are they a source of sovereignty, but of debt and corruption.