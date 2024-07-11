ININ Games And TAITO they released the launch trailer for PARASOL STARS: The Story of Bubble Bobble IIIThe title is available from today digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo SwitchWe will be able to purchase it in the respective stores of the platform of our choice at price of €9.99.

PARASOL STARS: The Story of Bubble Bobble III – Launch Trailer

