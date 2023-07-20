ININ Games And TAITO announce the arrival of a console version for the classic PARASOL STARS: The Story of Bubble Bobble III. The digital version of the title will be available worldwide by the end of 2023 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Also thanks to the partnership with Strictly Limited Games very limited physical editions will be released whose pre-order will start from July 27th.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for PARASOL STARS: The Story of Bubble Bobble IIIwishing you a good vision as always!

Grab your parasol and rappel through the skies

”Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III” lands on consoles in 2023!

Berlin, Germany – July 20, 2023 – Calling all fans of the Bubble Bobble series! After more than three decades, the beloved duo, Bubby and Bobby, are back! ININ is proud to present the digital version of the legendary Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch and Xbox in late 2023.

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III is a classic platformer developed by TAITO that appeared in the gaming world in 1991. As a sequel to Rainbow Islands and the third installment in the legendary Bubble Bobble series, it has rekindled the magic and charm that has delighted fans around the world. While it never made it to arcades, it has conquered gamers on home consoles, like PC Engine and TurboGrafx, and home computers like the Amiga. Now it’s time to relive the excitement of the past, with Parasol Stars making its triumphant return to modern platforms!

In this immersive platformer from TAITO, players follow the adventures of two brothers who embark on a quest to save their neighboring planets from an evil threat. Instead of shooting bubbles, they are now armed with colorful and charming umbrellas with magical powers. These umbrellas can also be used to protect yourself from enemy attacks, stun enemies, or unleash a massive cascade of stars!

Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III it’s filled with power-ups that could be the difference between a sweet victory and a devastating defeat! Drop a bomb and smash your enemies to smithereens, or freeze time with a clock that’s all yours to command. But don’t let your guard down, or Death will surprise you and steal one of your precious lives! Harness the power of the parasol and show off your skills in this epic adventure!

Take a look at trailer to see the adventure in action!

Characteristics:

Triumphant Return: The beloved Bubble Bobble franchise makes its return to PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

A Cast of Iconic Characters: Meet an adorable cast of iconic characters, each with their own unique charm and abilities, which adds to the fun of the gameplay.

Charming Umbrellas: Wield colorful umbrellas with magical powers to protect yourself from enemies, stun enemies, and unleash high-scoring stars.

A myriad of power-ups: Discover a variety of power-ups, such as time-freezing clock bombs, which can make all the difference in challenging battles.

Strategic Gameplay: Use the parasol weapon to secure victory and escape the imminent threat of Death.

A Nostalgic Homage: Parasol Stars pays homage to TAITO’s previous game, Chack’n Pop, one of the first platform games and predecessor of the popular Bubble Bobble series.

Ten Worlds: Embark on an adventure beyond the eight main worlds of Parasol Stars and unlock two secret worlds.

Keep an eye out for even more umbrellas! ININ and TAITO have exciting news to share shortly.

But wait, there’s more!

Strictly Limited Gamesin collaboration with IN IN And TAITO, will bring to life exclusive and highly limited editions of the game. These collectibles will only be available through Strictly Limited Games. Pre-orders begin July 27, so don’t miss your chance to relive the nostalgic magic of the Bubble Bobble series and immerse yourself in the captivating world of Parasol Stars.