The dispute over beach concessions in Italy appears to be escalating. The EU is demanding transparent awarding. The operators are responding with strikes.

Genoa – deck chair after deck chair, parasol after parasol. Neatly lined up and color-coordinated, they characterize the image of Italian beaches. For vacationers, the so-called balneari offer protection from the sun and a welcome place to relax. But these not only come at a price, but have also caused trouble again and again recently. Now the operators are even threatening a lockdown.

Disputes escalate: Italian beaches threaten strike that will make sunbeds inaccessible for hours

The dispute over the beaches in Italy now seems to be escalating. As the trade union association of coastal companies, FIBAannounced that it would launch a protest on August 9. In order, as the statement states, “to put an end to the government’s inertia in the face of the chaotic situation in the industry.”

The participating beach resorts will open two hours later on August 9, at 9:30 a.m. instead of 7:30 a.m. If the strikes have no effect, further protests are planned.

Parasol mafia drives up prices

The reason for the strike is the ongoing dispute over the awarding of state concessions. In principle, the beaches belong to the state. However, the state has awarded most of them to various operators, mostly families. Since the concessions are automatically renewed every year, they remain in the hands of private individuals. And fill their pockets with money.

An operating license will cost around 7,600 euros, but around 260,000 euros in sales will be generated from it, according to the World reported. And the prices for deck chairs are being driven up even further by the so-called parasol mafia.

EU demands organised and transparent awarding of operating licences – beach owners protest

How rainews.it reported that over 30,000 beach resort owners are successfully fighting against an EU directive. This stipulates that operating licenses are advertised across Europe and that the awarding process is organized and transparent. However, there are repeated protests by beach owners who are resisting the opening of the market.

The Italian government has not yet managed to settle the disputes. Instead, Rome has already been subjected to two criminal proceedings in Brussels. The EU has decided that operating licenses will be put out to tender across Europe by 2024. But this is causing great discontent among many Italian beach operators.

The management of FIBA ​​Liguria presented genova.republica.it It is clear that holidaymakers should be affected as little as possible by the strikes: “Despite the difficulties, we remain committed to guaranteeing the service.” (mg)