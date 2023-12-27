South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, star of the film 'Parasite', which triumphed at the Oscars in 2020, was found dead in Seoul. The body of the 48-year-old actor was found by police this morning in a car in the South Korean capital. This was reported by the South Korean media. The police have not ruled out the possibility of suicide. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap, his wife had reported the appearance after what appeared to be a suicide note.

Lee was under investigation for drug use and over the weekend he had been interrogated for 19 hours. The actor had said he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who then tried to blackmail him, Yonhap reported. “I sincerely apologize for causing great disappointment to many people by being involved in such an unfortunate incident,” he said, speaking briefly to reporters before entering the Incheon police station. “I feel sorry for my family, who are enduring such great pain right now,” he added.

South Korea has strict drug laws, and drug-related crimes are generally punishable by at least six months in prison or up to 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.

A graduate of South Korea's prestigious Korea National University of Arts, Lee made his acting debut in 2001 in a television sitcom titled Lovers. He later won acclaim for his portrayals of him in a variety of roles, but globally he is best known for his portrayal of the wealthy and superficial patriarch in director Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' in 2020.