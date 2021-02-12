Parasite It became a success since its premiere in theaters, because of this, the film directed by Bong Joon-ho managed to be the winner of the 2020 Oscars in the category for Best Film.

Now, the Korean filmmaker confessed on Rian Johnson’s The Director’s Cut podcast that he is working on two new projects simultaneously. He also added that he finished one of his works in February 2021.

“I feel like I’m splitting my brain into the left and right half with these two scripts. But I already finished one last week, ”said the director.

Although Bong joon-ho He has not provided further details about the plot of his two projects, he assured that both will follow completely different stories, so it is a difficult job to handle.

However, in an interview with Variety in 2019, the director announced that one of the feature films would be in Korean and the other in English. In addition, he stressed that the first will be set in Seoul and will mix action and horror. While the second will be shot in the United Kingdom and the United States, a film that will be based on a real event that occurred in 2016.

What is Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite about?

Both Gi Taek and his family are out of work. When their eldest son, Gi Woo, begins private lessons at the wealthy Park household, the two families, who have a lot in common despite belonging to two totally different worlds, begin a relationship with unpredictable results.