Unfortunately, today, December 27, 2023, it has been announced that Lee Sun-kyun, actor who played Park Dong-ik in the film Parasitehas died at the age of 48. Although the reports are not clear at the moment, it has been mentioned that the playwright could have committed suicide.

According to police reports, Sun-kyun was found dead inside a car parked near one of the main parks in Seoul, South Korea.. The report mentions that the Parasite actor was seen leaving his house, inside which he left a final note. This is what HODU&U Entertainment, the agency to which the actor belonged, commented on the matter:

“There is no way to contain the pain and despair. We respectfully ask that you refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation… so that the final journey [de Lee] Don't be unfair.”

Although the reason behind his alleged suicide has not been revealed, In October of this year Sun-kyun was accused of ingesting illegal substances. Yonhap reported that he was suspected of using drugs, including marijuana and ketamine, with a waitress at a bar in Seoul. The actor had said that although he took what she gave him, he did not know they were illicit drugs.

The waitress reportedly claimed to police that the actor had used drugs at her home several times, something Sun-kyun denied. Previously, he had requested through his attorney to take a lie detector test. His drug tests had returned negative or inconclusive results.

It has been mentioned that His family has refused an autopsy, and Lee Sun-kyun will be buried next Friday. We remind you that the actor participated in Parasitea film by Bong Joon-ho that managed to win the Best Picture award of 2019 at the Oscar ceremony.

May he rest in peace, Lee Sun-kyun.

Editor's Note:

It's a real shame that an actor so beloved in South Korea is no longer with us. Although the rest of the world knew him for ParasiteLee Sun-kyun has an extensive resume made up of various films and series that will surely become cult in this Asian country.

Via: BBCNews