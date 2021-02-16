It’s been a little over a year since Korean director Bong Joon Ho made history for his country and won four Oscars from the hand of Parasite.

Following the success, it was revealed weeks later that HBO had bought the rights to the story to make an American series. What was not known was that the director planned to further expand the universe of his work. One of the tapes will be a direct sequel.

In a recent conversation with Rian Johnson on The Director’s Cut podcast, Bong stated the following: “It feels like I’m splitting my brain in the left and right half by writing two scripts at the same time. I finished last week with one of the two. “

While not many details about the movie’s plot have been revealed, Bong said that one of the scripts is written in Korean and the other in English.

The award-winning director also added that “the Korean film is set in Seoul and has unique elements of terror and action”. Regarding the plot in English, Bong Joon Ho commented that it is a dramatic piece based on a true event that happened in 2016. “Of course, I won’t know until the script is done, but half will be set in the UK and half in the US,” he said.

Parasite was one of the most popular movies of 2019. Photo: CJ Entertainment

Aside from these two films, the Korean is also developing an HBO series that will adapt the Parasite script with director Adam McKay, which is expected to use some of the ideas discarded from the film’s original script.

To hear the full talk between Rian Johnson and Bong Joon Ho, you can head over to Soundcloud and search for: The director’s cut.