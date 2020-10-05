Talk about jewelery, so he wore golden-based different color combination bangles in his hands. He wore tops in ears and a light weight gold chain around his neck. Pavithra’s hair was styled in a bun giving a light messy look. Her makeup was completely nude tone and to highlight the eyes, she was given a smokey look.
Fans liked this look of Pavitra Punia very much. She praised this saree look and made comments like ‘Hotness Overload’, ‘Amazing’, ‘She Is Best’. Along with this, people also showed support for them.
By the way, let me tell you that the former former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra’s ex. The breakup of both was quite bitter, due to which both of them are still seen making rhetoric against each other. And yes as far as fashion is concerned, this Bala will be seen in the stylish avatar in Bigg Boss house as well, which can be easily guessed by seeing her Insta pics.
