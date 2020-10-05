After joining Paras Chhabra’s Bigg Boss 13, now his ex Pavitra Punia has also come to be a part of this realty show. The Bala, who gained fame from the show ‘Splitsvilla’, had such a look at the premiere of Bigg Boss 14 that people started making commendations full of praise.

For the first day of the show, Pavitra chose the overall bling and shine look. She wore a dark golden color saree with a black colored wide sequined border. Along with this, Pavitra wore a blouse with matching sequin work, giving deep cut neckline. Straps were added to the shoulder keeping it sleeveless. Pavitra’s sari was draped in such a way that her curves were being highlighted.

Talk about jewelery, so he wore golden-based different color combination bangles in his hands. He wore tops in ears and a light weight gold chain around his neck. Pavithra’s hair was styled in a bun giving a light messy look. Her makeup was completely nude tone and to highlight the eyes, she was given a smokey look.



Fans liked this look of Pavitra Punia very much. She praised this saree look and made comments like ‘Hotness Overload’, ‘Amazing’, ‘She Is Best’. Along with this, people also showed support for them.

Holy punia is getting praise



By the way, let me tell you that the former former Bigg Boss contestant Paras Chhabra’s ex. The breakup of both was quite bitter, due to which both of them are still seen making rhetoric against each other. And yes as far as fashion is concerned, this Bala will be seen in the stylish avatar in Bigg Boss house as well, which can be easily guessed by seeing her Insta pics.