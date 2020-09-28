Paras Chhabra, who made her mark among viewers from the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’, recently posted some of her outlandish photos on Instagram. In these photos, Paras Chhabra carries an 80s hairstyle and zebra print outfit. Just what was the matter late, the trolls started trolling Paras Chhabra on this irresistible look.

A user even told him a cheap copy of Ranveer Singh. At the same time, another user writes that Paras is trying to become Great Ranveer Singh but he will not be able to do so. Let me tell you that Ranveer Singh has been making a lot of headlines due to his unruly dressing sense.

While sharing this picture, Paras said that this is his new look. He also hoped that fans would like it. In this look, he can be seen carrying retro shades and several chains around his neck.

Explain that Paras Chhabra’s pair is a hit with Mahira Sharma. Recently, a romantic song has also been released. He is currently working on some projects, though Paras has not yet given official confirmation on this.