A paraplegic man was able to walk naturally again, thanks to the innovative combination of two technologies, which allowed him to restore communication between his brain and spinal cord.

“I regained my freedom”, said on Tuesday (23), during a press conference, the Dutch Gert-Jan (he did not want to reveal his last name), who benefited from this technological innovation in a hospital in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Thanks to her, the 40-year-old patient returned to move one foot in front of the other for the first time in about ten years, since he suffered a spinal cord injury, at the level of the cervical vertebrae, in a bicycle accident.

“At first, I couldn’t put one foot in front of the other,” explained Swiss surgeon Jocelyne Bloch, a professor at the Center Hospitalier Universitaire de Vaud, in Lausanne, during the presentation of a study published this Wednesday in the prestigious scientific journal Nature.

Before him, other paraplegics had managed to walk thanks to technological instruments, but in his case this is the first time that he controls the movement of his legs and the rhythm of his steps with his brain.

This feat was possible thanks to the combination of two technologies implanted in the patient’s brain and spinal cord, explained to AFP Guillaume Charvet, a researcher at the Commissariat of Atomic Energy (CEA), an important French scientific and industrial research laboratory.

– digital bridge –

Two laboratories, one French and the other Swiss, are behind this scientific breakthrough, achieved after ten years of joint research.

Gert-Jan had electrodes, developed by the CEA, implanted in the area of ​​the brain responsible for leg movement.

This device serves to decode the brain’s electronic signals when thinking about walking and is also connected to a field of electrodes, located in the area of ​​the spinal cord, which serves to control the movement of the legs.

Thanks to algorithms, which work through artificial intelligence, the patient’s movement intentions are decoded in real time.

Then, your intentions become a sequence of electrical stimuli from the spinal cord, which is responsible for activating the leg muscles to move.

The data between the technology integrated in the brain and the spinal cord is transmitted through a portable system, which can be carried in a backpack or on a walker.

Until now, it had only been possible to restore movement to paraplegics with the implantation of an electronic stimulus system in the spinal cord. But they couldn’t control their movements in a natural way.

In the case of the Dutch patient, the digital bridge created between the brain and the spinal cord not only allows him to walk, but also voluntarily control his movements and amplitude.

– ‘Long way’ –

“It’s very different from what we’ve seen so far,” says French neuroscientist Grégoire Courtine, a professor at the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne. “Previous patients were making a lot of effort, now he can do it just by thinking about wanting to take a step,” he adds.

Gert-Jan, who has had surgery twice for the implants, admits it has come “a long way” to get back on her feet and walk for several minutes at a time.

Another significant advance was that, after six months of training, he seems to have regained part of his sensory and motor faculties, even when the system is turned off.

“These results suggest that the establishment of a link between the brain and the spinal cord favors a reorganization of neuronal circuits in the area of ​​injury”, says Charvet.

When asked if this technology could be used on a large scale soon, the CEA scientist replies: “we will still need many years of research”.

