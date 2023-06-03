Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

His story went around the world in 2011. Philippe Pozzo di Borgo has died at the age of 72. What remains is the image of a “dignified and combative man”.

Munich – The unusual friendship between a rich, paraplegic man and his carer from the lower social class – the film “Pretty Best Friends” (2011) deals with this relationship. The basis for the moving tragic comedy is the true story of the French entrepreneur Philippe Pozzo di Borgo.

At the age of 72, the man behind one of the most successful films in France, which was also released in German cinemas in 2012, has now died in Morocco. This is reported by the Paris daily newspaper Le Parisien citing the man’s brother.

Film “Pretty Best Friends” close to the real life of Philippe di Borgo

It’s a story made for the big screen: the aristocrat Philippe is educated, intelligent and wealthy, but in need of help. A sports accident has since tied the man, who is paralyzed from the neck down, to a wheelchair. With a welfare recipient and ex-con, an unexpected applicant gets the job. Born out of necessity, an intimate friendship developed that is still unparalleled in the film world to this day. And not only there: In real life, too, di Borgo and his carer, the young Algerian Abdel Sellou, were “pretty best friends”.

The two real people behind the film “Pretty Best Friends”: The paraplegic entrepreneur Philippe di Borgo (right) and his carer Abdel Sellou. © Imago

The ZDF documentary “Beste Freund”, which was shown under “37 degrees”, shows how close the film, which was nominated for an Oscar and Golden Globe, is to real life. An example: As in the film, the young Algerian, who had just been released from prison, only applied to di Borgo in order to be able to receive social security benefits. They traveled together, including to Morocco, where di Borgo settled down and ultimately died. The professional collaboration lasted for ten years, and friendship to the end.

Inspiration for “Pretty Best Friends”: Paraplegic di Borgo speaks of “two lives”

He had led two lives, said di Borgo in an interview with the Time a few years ago. The former director of the champagne company Pommery continued his second life through his nurse Sellou. In 1993, di Borgo crashed with a paraglider, similar to “Pretty Best Friends”, breaking a cervical vertebra and remaining paralyzed. Another stroke of fate three years later when his wife died of cancer.

Thanks to the help of his carer, di Borgo found his depression, wrote the Frenchman in his memoir Le Second souffle (in English: “The second air”), published in 2001. In the Timeinterview in 2012, in which he called Sellou his brother, he said: “I was interested in money, I was ambitious and greedy. I have since regained my lost innocence and found myself in the stillness and the pain.”

Filmmakers say goodbye: di Borgo a “dignified and combative man”

“It is with great sadness that we have just learned of the passing of our friend Philippe Pozzo di Borgo,” wrote filmmakers Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, who immortalized di Borgo’s story on screen, in a post on Instagram. “By agreeing that we adapt his story into ‘The Best of Friends,’ he changed our lives and the lives of many vulnerable and fragile people,” the post continues. The cause of death is so far unknown.

Di Borgo has reportedly turned down several requests from film producers for his autobiography. Only in 2010, after a personal meeting with Toledano and Nakache and the two main actors François Cluzet and Omar Sy, did Borgo finally agree. However, on the condition that five percent of the proceeds go to his association for the disabled “Fédération Simon de Cyrène”.

“We will try to continue all his struggles,” the filmmakers promise in the Instagram post, wanting to preserve the “image of a courageous, dignified, humble and combative man”. “We will miss his sense of humor and his intelligence,” said the farewell to the former entrepreneur and the inspiration for the film. Another France’s great entrepreneur, who died in 2019, will soon have a movie dedicated. In the leading role: a German. (rku)