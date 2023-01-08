Paraphrasing Saint Teresa of Ávila, in this 2023 I want to wish you a year full of challenges overcome, goals achieved, but above all * A YEAR FULL OF GOD *. I do not ask that you not have problems, but when you have them I ask that * NOTHING TURB YOU *; that in the face of the adversities that this new year presents you, *NOTHING SHOCKS YOU*, and that you remember that in this life *EVERYTHING HAPPENS*, everything can be overcome, everything can be overcome, because *GOD DOES NOT MOVE*.

God no he changes, he always loves us, it is enough that you face the problems at his hand and calmly knowing that *PATIENCE REACHES EVERYTHING*; may your strength be the Lord, since * WHO HAS GOD *, has everything. He has the main thing, * NOTHING IS LACKING *.

ButAbove all, I pray to God that this year you live it with the complete conviction that *ONLY GOD IS ENOUGH*.

Yes, we are curious and we eliminate all the paragraphs that are not limited by “little stars”, the essence of the document-prayer composed by Saint Teresa of Jesus, whose given name was Teresa Sánchez de Cepeda Dávila y Ahumada, remains intact, and that is how she believe.

With San Juan de la Cruz, is proclaimed and is considered the pinnacle of the experimental mysticism of the Church. Teresa was born at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 28, 1515.

It is usually considered that he was born in the City of Ávila, but it is possible that he was born in the family’s country house, in the municipality of Gotarrenadura, in the province of Ávila.

According to Teresa herself recounts in the writings addressed to her confessor and collected in the book Life of Saint Teresa of Jesus, from her first days she showed a vehement and passionate imagination.

His father, fond of reading, had some ballads. This reading and pious practices began to awaken the heart and intelligence of little Teresa when she was 6 or 7 years old. And so, for the rest of her exemplary life, she became canonized by Pope Paul VI.

his eldest Her achievement was that she founded the Order of Discalced Carmelites – a branch of the Order of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. It goes without saying that there are religious communities with the Carmelite mystic all over the world.

He invited my dear readers, after a short time away from the writer, as Vargas Llosa says; so that during this beginning year we make, in small moments, a smaller prayer, with the first and last lines of this holy woman: In this… YEAR FULL OF GOD, ALONE TOGETHER WITH HIM, ENOUGH.

Congratulations!

