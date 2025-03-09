Paraphimosis should not be confused with phimosis since they are different problems. Paraphimosis is a disease that only affects men and children who have not been circumcised. Circumcision consists in removing the foreskin of the penis. Paraphimosis appears when the foreskin stays behind the head of the penis (Glande) and cannot return to its normal position. All non -circumcised men are exposed to paraphymosis. When it happens you have to go immediately to the emergency room.

Causes of paraphymosis

The foreskin cannot return to its initial situation

Usually, non -circumcised men place the foreskin back during sexual intercourse, when they go to the bathroom or when the penis is cleaned. Doctors and nurses also perform this action sometimes in their patients to perform checks or place a catheter. If the foreskin is left behind the head of the penis for a long time, the penis can inflate and the foreskin cannot return to the initial situation. Paraphymis can also occur due to an infection.

Paraphymosis symptoms

Clear signs

The symptoms of paraphymosis are very evident. The main sign is to verify that it is very difficult or impossible to place the foreskin in its usual situation. Other symptoms are:

– By retracting the foreskin or carrying it back, it swells from the tip of the penis.

– Pain.

– Color change of the tip of the penis, a dark or bluish red color.

Diagnosis of paraphymosis

Visual exploration

The doctor only requires a visual exploration to verify the existence of paraphymosis. No clinical test is required.

Treatment and medication of paraphymosis

Reduce swelling

The treatment consists of lowering the swelling of the penis, something that can be done by pressing with the hand, putting a tight bandage or placing ice in the area. After these measures it should be easy to place the foreskin to its original place. If it is not possible, then the doctor can turn to a small cut. If it is not enough, an emergency surgical intervention can be raised to extract the foreskin.

If it is not treated, permanent damage can be caused in the tip of the penis and, even, this part can be lost due to the interruption of the blood flow and the problems associated with it.

Paraphimosis prevention

Circumcision

Avoiding paraphymosis is possible to perform circumcision, but this measure is not mandatory. If man is not circumcised, there are a number of habits to avoid this annoying disease. The most important thing is to place the foreskin in its usual place after having sex or going to the bathroom.









This article was published at La Vanguardia on November 7, 2020

