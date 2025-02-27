Human sexuality is diverse and complex, with multiple expressions that have been interpreted in different ways throughout history. One of these expressions is paraphilias, a term that has generated debate in the medical, psychological and social fields. While some paraphilias are considered harmless and part of sexual diversity, others may generate negative consequences for the person who experiences them or for third parties.

This article seeks to explore in depth what paraphilias are, how they are defined from psychology, what types exist and in what cases they can represent a mental health problem.

What is a paraphilia?

The term paraphilia comes from the Greek to (together with, diverted) and Philia (love or affinity), which suggests a deviation of what is considered normative in sexuality. In general terms, a paraphilia is defined as an intense and persistent sexual preference that implies objects, situations or atypical individuals for sexual excitement.

However, it is important to clarify that not all paraphilias are considered disorders. According to the diagnostic and statistical manual of mental disorders (DSM-5), so that a paraphilia is diagnosed as a paraphilical disorder, must meet at least one of the following conditions:









1. Cause significant discomfort in the person who experiences it, interfering with their daily lives, their self -esteem or emotional well -being.

2. imply damage to third parties or the realization of non -agreed acts.

This distinction is key to avoiding the pathologization of agreed practices between adults and, at the same time, identifying those that can represent a risk to mental health or the safety of the people involved.

Types of paraphilias

There are numerous documented paraphilias, some of which have been widely studied in psychology and psychiatry. Next, some of the best known and their classification are presented according to the DSM-5.

Non -consented contact paraphilias

They are those in which the person obtains pleasure to involve third parties without their consent, which makes them problems from the legal and ethical point of view.

• Exhibitionism: It consists of the need to expose themselves naked or show the genitals to strangers without their consent. It may be associated with a sense of power or domination over the other person.

• Voyeurism: It is characterized by excitation by observing other naked people or having sex without them knowing.

• Froctteurism: it implies touching or rubbing other people without their consent, usually in public spaces and in a clandestine way.

Paraphilias related to objects or parts of the body

In this group are those paraphilias in which sexual excitement focuses on elements other than interaction with another person.

• Fetishism: It consists of sexual excitement caused by a specific object or a particular part of the body (feet, hair, underwear, etc.).

• Fetish transvestism: it is about the excitation derived from dressing with opposite sex clothes, although without a different gender identity. It is important to differentiate it from transgender identity, which is not related to sexual excitement.

Paraphilias related to pain or humiliation

These types of paraphilias imply excitation through physical pain or psychological submission.

• Sexual sadism: pleasure derived from inflicting pain, humiliation or suffering to another person. It can be considered problematic if practiced without consent or if it causes severe damage.

• Sexual masochism: excitement upon receiving pain or humiliation. In the context of BDSM (Bondage, discipline, domination, submission and masochism), many practices are agreed and do not represent a psychological problem.

Paraphilias with legal and ethical risk

Some paraphilias not only generate discomfort in those who experience them, but can also imply illegal or morally reprehensible acts.

• Pedophilia: Sexual Straction towards children or preteens. It is considered a disorder because minors cannot consent to a sexual relationship.

• Necrophilia: excitation derived from sexual interaction with corpses. In addition to being illegal, it represents a serious ethical problem.

• Zoophilia: sexual attraction to animals. It is also considered an ethical problem and, in many countries, it is illegal.

When a paraphilia becomes a problem?

Not all paraphilias require treatment. In many cases, they can simply be a different sexual preference that does not cause damage or interferes with everyday life. However, they are considered problems when:

• They generate a significant level of anguish in the person who experiences them.

• They involve legal or social risks.

• They harm third parties or practice without consent.

When a paraphilia becomes a disorder, treatment can include cognitive-behavioral therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, or even medication in severe cases, such as pedophilia.

The debate about normality in sexuality

The concept of paraphilia has evolved over time. In the past, many practices that today are considered part of sexual diversity were seen as deviations. For example, homosexuality was classified as a mental disorder until 1973.

At present, scientific and sexological communities have advocated a broader vision of human sexuality, differentiating between what is dangerous or pathological and what is simply a variation of desire.

Movements within sexology have proposed to eliminate stigma on certain practices, such as BDSM or fetishism, while others, such as pedophilia, continue to study to prevent possible risks.

Paraphilias are part of the diversity of human desire and not all represent a mental health problem. While some are harmless and agreed among adults, others may involve psychological, social or legal risks.

The challenge for psychology and society is to differentiate between what is a legitimate preference and what can be a disorder or a harmful act. With an understanding based on science and respect, it is possible to address the issue without prejudice and with an ethical perspective.