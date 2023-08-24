“On the Facebook profile of a pharmacy in the province of Cosenza, during the summer holidays, a video appeared that cannot be ignored. A female doctor, whose qualification can be seen from the caduceus pinned on her gown, with sunglasses and a sea, advises which medicines to pack to create a kit for the holidays. So far so good, but in the video in particular the pharmacist advises and recommends with disarming candor a series of medicines for which there is an obligation to have a doctor’s prescription” . Several associations of parapharmacies denounce it in a note, asking themselves in this regard “why a pharmacist in a parapharmacy cannot even keep Tachipirina or an antibiotic etc. in the drawer, and this colleague in the pharmacy calmly makes a video in which she recommends them and recommend them as holiday kits?”.

According to the National Movement of Free Pharmacists (Mnlf), the Onlus Federation of Pharmacists and Disabilities, the National Federation of Italian Parapharmacies, the Unitary Confederation of Italian Parapharmacies and the National Union of Pharmacists Owners of Single Pharmacies, these are “serious violations of professional ethics by the Calabrian pharmacy” in question. In the video, the pharmacist shows and recommends drugs to pack such as: “Tachipirina mille, Augmentin, Bentelan, Robilas, Plasil, Monuril, along with others over the counter and recommended, as if they were all on the same level, legal and not only. These drugs, including antibiotics and even cortisone, due to precautions for use, therapeutic ambitions, contraindications or side effects – reads the note – must be taken only if prescribed by a doctor and certainly with greater prudence and awareness than that suggested by the video, in which a holiday kit is cheerfully made up. A dangerous video for the health of citizens – they warn – which leads us to think of an easy consumption of these medicines”.

In wondering why “a pharmacist in a parapharmacy can’t even keep some of the medicines mentioned in a drawer”, the associations recall that “parapharmacies are commercial establishments, more than 6,000 to date, born in 2006 with the Bersani decree”, in which “there is a pharmacist is always present by law. They are distinguished from pharmacies because in parapharmacies it is still forbidden to hold and dispense prescription drugs, due to an unfinished legislative process and very strong lobbying obstacles. The law only applies to pharmacists of parapharmacies ?” is the question.