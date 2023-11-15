Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 15/11/2023 – 22:31

The Parapan American Games officially start next Friday (17) with the Opening Ceremony. However, Brazilian athletes are taking action in the mega sporting event, which will be played in Santiago (Chile) until November 26th, next Thursday (16th) with the first table tennis clashes.

Brazil will be represented in the sport by 26 athletes, who will try to keep the country at the top of the sport in the Americas, preferably climbing to the highest place on the individual podiums, which guarantees classification for the next edition of the Paralympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France) in 2024. The doubles competition does not offer direct Olympic places, but helps to define the position in the world ranking, one of the defining criteria for stamping the passport.

Related news:

Brazil’s participation in the competition will begin at 10 am (Brasília time) with Eziquiel Babes measuring forces with Canadian Muhammad Mudassar in class 4, Lucas Arabian facing Argentine Mauro Depergola in class 5, Claudio Massad taking on Salvadoran Josue Regalado in class 10 and Gabriel Antunes playing against Guatemalan Marcos Orellana also in class 10.

From then on, Brazilian athletes take action in another 19 opportunities next Thursday in the sport.