Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/23/2023 – 22:59

Brazil reached a significant milestone, this Thursday (23), in the current edition of the Parapan American Games, which are being played in Santiago (Chile). The Brazilian delegation reached the mark of 100 gold medals in the competition. And the person responsible for the achievement was Samuel de Oliveira, aka Samuka, from São Paulo, in the 200 meter freestyle race in class S5 (physical-motor impairment).

In total, Team Brazil reached a total of 40 podiums on the sixth day of competitions, totaling 242 medals (112 gold, 63 silver and 67 bronze), which guarantees it the leadership of the medal table. The second position is occupied by Colombia, with 115 medals (34 gold, 44 silver and 37 bronze), and the United States is in third, with 105 medals obtained (33 gold, 38 silver and 34 bronze) .

Related news: And Brazil’s hundredth gold in #Parapan2023 is by SAMUEL OLIVEIRA aka SAMUKA! ❤️ 200m medley S5 pic.twitter.com/HkQ1XnFuqP — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 23, 2023

“I feel very happy to be part of this, this team. It’s great to know that we register brands. It was the 100th gold medal. I’m happy and I dedicate this medal to my mother. I thank her and the Brazilian fans”, declared Samuel after the victory.

In total, swimming won 12 medals this Thursday (seven golds, three silvers and two bronzes). With a total of 104 podiums (57 gold, 25 silver and 22 bronze), the Brazilian team achieved the best campaign in the sport in the history of Parapan, surpassing what it did at the Games in Lima (Peru) in 2019. There are still disputes for medals swimming next Friday (24).

Medals in athletics

Another sport in which Brazil continued to win medals was athletics. This Thursday, the Brazilian team managed to occupy 20 podiums (11 gold, three silver and six bronze). The women’s 100 meter race in class T13 (low vision) caught attention, in which Rayane dos Santos had to win the same race twice to get her gold medal. The Brazilian entered the track for the first time last Wednesday (22), but the race was canceled and was repeated a day later, with the Maranhão native winning both.

This is where they asked for a round of athletics!? Claudiney Batista – F56 album release

Daniel Mendes – 400m T11

Aline Rocha – 800m T53/T54

Sandro Varelo – F55 javelin throw#BrazilNoParapan pic.twitter.com/nId8TBGv1o — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 23, 2023

“I had never experienced this situation of having to rerun a race that was canceled and, until now, I don’t know what happened. It was a little difficult to work on the psychological part for this Thursday’s test, without knowing what had happened, I thought I would rest today, so I couldn’t sleep properly, as I had this situation in my head, I woke up thinking about it. But I’m very happy with the result, as it was the best time of my life in the 100 meters. Thank God, everything went well”, declared Rayane.

Podiums in taekwondo

Taekwondo was another sport in which Brazil had a golden journey. On the first day of competitions, Brazilian athletes stood on the podium on five occasions (one gold, one silver and three bronze).

In Taekwondo there were medals of all colors, a double podium and lots of joy! At the end of the day, we left the arena with 3 bronze, 1 silver and 1 gold Congratulations, guys! ❤️#BrazilNoParapan #Santiago2023 #ParapanSantiago2023 pic.twitter.com/Gq29u9DOBn — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 23, 2023

In the women’s up to 52 kilos category, the Brazilian team secured gold with Maria Stumpf and bronze with Christiane Neves. Another double for Brazil came in the men’s under-58 kilos category with silver from Fabrício Marques and bronze from Cícero do Nascimento. Finally, in the women’s up to 47 kilos category, Teresinha Correia took bronze.

Other achievements

In cycling, Brazil secured two medals. A gold with Sabrina Custódia from São Paulo in the 500 meter time trial in class C1-5 (athletes who compete on conventional bicycles) and a bronze for Bianca Canovas in the individual pursuit test – 3000 masters in class B (visual impairment).

Wheelchair tennis is silver in Parapan! ♿️ The duo Meirycoll Duval and Maria Fernanda Alves took Brazilian tennis to the podium for the first time here in #Santiago2023. And what a game! Congratulations to both of you! #BrazilNoParapan pic.twitter.com/UsRig9ZTbv — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 24, 2023

In wheelchair tennis, Maria Fernanda Alves and Meirycoll Duval secured silver in the women’s doubles match after defeating North Americans Dana Mathewson and Maylee Phelps by 2 sets to 1 (3/6, 6/2 and 10/ 8).

Bronze for wheelchair rugby! ‍ Our team beat Colombia and secured another medal for our collection Congratulations, guys! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dAJGiHngFX — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 24, 2023

Finally, the Brazilian wheelchair rugby team secured bronze after a 57-52 victory over Colombia.