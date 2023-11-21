Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 21/11/2023 – 22:30

Brazilian Paralympic swimming continues to win the highest number of medals at the Parapan in Santiago (Chile). This Tuesday (21) there were nine more podiums: seven gold, one silver and one bronze. Since last Saturday (18), the first day of the sport’s competitions, Brazil has already secured 62 medals (34 gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze). medal table leadershipfollowed by the United States and Colombia.

Santa Catarina’s Talisson Glock, 28 years old, was the first to climb to the top of the podium today, by winning the 400m freestyle race in class S6 (physical-motor impairment), breaking the record previously held by Cuban Lorenzo Perez ( 5min14s45) at the Parapan edition in Toronto (Canada), in 2015. The Brazilian completed the race in 5min05s67, leaving behind the Mexicans Juan Gutiérrez (5min23s70), silver medal, and Jesus Gutiérrez (5min25s57) who took bronze.

Related news: “Very happy, another gold for Brazil, thank you for everyone’s support,” said Glock, who joined the Paralympic movement after losing his leg and arm in a run-over at the age of nine.

5 medals for Brazil in swimming to start the day! ❤️ Talisson Glock – 400 m freestyle S6

Laila Suzigan – women’s 400m freestyle S6

Mayara Petzold – women’s 400m freestyle S6

Wendell Belarmino – 200m medley SM11

José Luiz Perdigão – 200m medley SM11 pic.twitter.com/gdMi6WsBzI — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 21, 2023

There was also a Brazilian double in the 200m medley in the SM1 class (blind athletes) with gold from Wendell Belarmino (2min34s68) and bronze from José Perdigão (2min40s95). Silver went to Colombian Brayan Triana (2min40s00).

“Another double podium for Brazil, once again I’m sharing the podium with Perdigão. A really cool race, really fun to swim. The medley is a test, whether you like it or not, very interesting. Very happy to win another medal for Brazil, very happy with the result”, celebrated Belarmino, 25 years old, in a statement to the Brazilian Paralympic Confederation (CPB).

Tuesday (21) was also good for Gabriel Araújo, who won his second gold medal in this edition of Parapan. Gabrielzinho was the best in the 200m freestyle class S2, setting a Parapan American record with a time of 4min05s05 – the previous mark of 4min10s06 belonged to Chilean Alberto Abarza (4min05s05), in the Peru edition (2019). Second place went to Chilean Albarza (4min32s94) and bronze went to Peruvian Rodrigo Santillan (4min32s94).

At night, Brazil won another three gold medals. Pernambuco Carol Santiago, Paralympic champion, secured her first gold in Santiago, by winning the 100m breaststroke SB12 with a time of 01:17.69, 12 seconds ahead of second place, Venezuelan Belkis Mota, silver medalist. The bronze went to Argentine Nadia Baez (1min31s10).

A speck fell in my eye, BUT IT’S HAPPY! Esthefany Oliveira won gold in the 200m medley S5 and won her second gold medal here in #Santiago2023. Too much emotion, right!? #BrazilNoParapan pic.twitter.com/UoBAeApMyS — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 21, 2023

Estephany Oliveira, who on Monday won gold in the 50m butterfly class S5 (physical-motor impairment), climbed back to the top of the podium today by winning the 200 medley with a time of 3min47s42. Completing the podium were Colombians Mariana Guerrero (4min07s72), second place, and Gabriela Oviedo (4min11s19) who took the bronze medal.

The fourth day of swimming competitions ended in style, with a Brazilian victory in the 4x100m mixed medley, 49 points, with the quartet formed by Carol Santiago, Lucilene Souza, Douglas Matera and Wendell Belarmino. The Brazilians took gold after completing the race in 4:30.80. Colombia (5min11s83) took silver and Argentina (5min12s25) took bronze.