Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 11/25/2023 – 19:10

One day before the end of Santiago Parapan American Games, In Chile, the Brazilian campaign is already the best in the country in the history of the event. Between the morning and afternoon of this Saturday (25), Brazil reached 317 medals, surpassing the previous best mark (308), reached four years ago, in Lima, Peru.

Medal number 309, the record, came in parabadminton. In the SU5 class (athletes with upper limb disabilities), Yuki Roberto Rodrigues won gold in the men’s competition by beating Cuban Manuel Pargas by 2 sets to 0 (21/11 and 21/17).

Yuki Roberto won gold in the SU5 class, one of the 11 medals from the Brazilian parabadminton delegation at the Parapan de Santiago – Saulo Cruz/CPB/Reserved Rights

Related news:

The sport, in fact, yielded 11 medals for Brazil this Saturday, six of which were gold. Highlight the SL3 class (athletes with lower limb disabilities), which had a triple Brazilian podium among women, with Abinaécia Silva at the top, Kauana Beckenkamp (the youngest member of the Brazilian delegation in Santiago, aged 14) in second place and Adriane Ávila in third.

Among the day’s achievements, one secured a Paralympic spot. In bocce, Brazil won gold in the team competition that brings together the BC1 and BC2 classes (athletes with a severe degree of physical-motor impairment and who use their hands or feet to play). The trio formed by Maciel Santos, Andreza Vitória and Iuri Saraiva beat Canada 8-2. The result qualified the team for the Paralympics in Paris, France, in 2024.

“For me, it is an honor to work with two young, promising talents, like Andreza and Iuri. We worked hard and achieved our goal for the year. I’m sure that next year’s work will be even harder, technically, to get this medal [paralímpica]”, celebrated Maciel in an interview with Brazil Agency.

Experienced, Maciel Santos made up the Brazilian team, alongside Andreza Vitória and Iuri Saraiva, who won gold and secured a place in the Paris Paralympics next year – Ana Patricia/CPB/Reserved Rights

Another sport in which Brazil stood out was athletics, with 14 medals this Saturday afternoon. In two events, there was a Brazilian double. In the 100 meters of the T47 class (athletes with upper limb disabilities) for men, multi-champion Petrúcio Ferreira secured first place, with Washington Júnior taking silver. In the women’s shot put of class F12 (low vision), Izabela Silva was the winner, with Jenifer da Silva in second place.

A double podium of respect! Petrucio Ferreira and Washington Júnior only make our Brazil proud! The 100m T47 class has an owner here in Santiago and it’s them. #BrazilNoParapan #Santiago2023 pic.twitter.com/odIRp8DhjZ — Brazil at PARAPAN (@cpboficial) November 25, 2023

On Friday (24), the Brazilians had already surpassed Lima’s 124 gold medals – which was also a record in Parapan. At this moment, Brazil leads the Santiago table with 146 gold medals. It is almost the total number of podiums for second place, the United States (150).

Brazil has two other medals guaranteed this Saturday, the color remains to be seen. At 7:30 pm (Brasília time), the Brazilians will play the final of football for people with cerebral palsy (CP) against the Argentines. The team is looking for the Parapan tetra. Later, at 8pm, Brazil faces Colombia, worth the penta of blind football.