In the Japanese edition of the Nintendo Direct, SQUARE ENIX announced a new adventure game with horror and mystery themes, the visual novel called PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo. The title will come up Nintendo Switch the next March 9th all over the world and the8th of March on pc through Steam. In Japan, the title will also be released on iOS and Android.

How far would you go to bring someone back from the dead? In Japan, whispers surround the tale of the “Seven Mysteries of Honjo”. A mysterious “Rite of Resurrection” leads to conflict between those with the power to curse…

This haunting story takes place in the Sumida Ward of Tokyo, Japan in the late 20th century. Unravel the hopes, dreams and fears of these unique characters who find themselves in the grip of deadly curses, as their motivations are woven into a story full of twists and turns. Bring the story to its conclusion with your decisions.

We can see the announcement trailer below.

PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo – Announce Trailer

NEW HORROR ADVENTURE PARANORMASIGHT REVEALED: THE SEVEN MYSTERIES OF HONJO Solve a series of mysteries based on Japanese urban legends… or risk falling victim to a curse in this thrilling new IP! MILAN (9 February 2023) – Today Square Enix® announced PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjoa new supernatural single-player mystery adventure in the unique style of a 2D visual novel that will be released on March 9, 2023 on Nintendo Switch™ and March 8, 2023 on PC (via Steam®)*. Watch the announcement trailer for PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo here. PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, set during the Shōwa era (1926-89) in the Sumida district of Tokyo, is a collection of chilling ghost stories whose protagonists possess the power to curse. You will investigate the mysteries of Honjo from the point of view of various cursed characters. During the day you will explore very creepy areas of the city, solve puzzles and find clues that will help you to unravel the mysteries behind these seven deadly curses. At night, you will have to hunt or flee from other cursed who will hunt you. During this supernatural adventure, you will have to master your powers and at the same time try not to fall into the traps of others. You will walk through the horrendous slums of Honjo by fully immersing yourself in some areas of the game thanks to the panoramic images of the Sumida neighborhood. With the support and cooperation of the Sumida City Tourism Department, the local museum, the tourism bureau and the local community, the actual places were photographed with a 360° camera. PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo will be available digitally from March 9, 2023 on Nintendo Switch™ and from March 8, 2023 on PC (via Steam®). It will be available to pre-order from today on Steam® and from Monday 20 February on Nintendo Switch™. Read more about PARANORMASIGHT: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo and the urban legends on which the game is based, visit the Square Enix blog. *PC version (on STEAM) will be available from 18:00 on March 8, 2023. Related links: Official website: #paranormasight

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street PLAION