Future Game Show 2023 closed with a classic “surprise extra announcement”: Paranormal Tales, coming “soon” to Steam. A new was shown trailerwhich you can find just below.

Paranormal Tales is a “next generation” horror game made with Unreal Engine 5. The game will be from the point of view of body camssmartphones or VHS cameras of the characters who, in a series of stories, mysteriously disappear under frightening circumstances.

The trailer focuses on a man moving through a seemingly deserted house. The character hears strange noises and begins to investigate, but quickly realizes that there is something in the house that is more dangerous than expected. An enormous humanoid figure bursts into the kitchen and the only choice is to escape: the trailer ends, however, with the departure of our protagonist: however, this will be only one of the stories of Paranormal Tales.

Paranormal Tales aims at a sense of hyper-realism to create a graphically “memorable” experience divided into various locations with “extremely different” stories. Tell us, what do you think of this presentation?