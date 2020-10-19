Highlights: Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., praised his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

He said that I understand that the relationship between my father Donald Trump and PM Modi is incredible.

This statement of Junior Trump has come at a time when Trump is using PM Modi’s speeches in elections.

Washington

Amid the presidential election campaign in the US, President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has praised his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that I understand that the relationship between my father and PM Modi is untrustworthy. Donald Trump Jr. said that it was an honor for him to see this relationship. This statement of Junior Trump has come at a time when Donald Trump is using PM Modi speeches fiercely in his election campaign.

Donald Trump Jr. said, ‘I understand that the relationship between my father Donald Trump and PM Modi is undeniable … It is an honor to see it. I like that there is a wonderful and strong relationship between the two which will benefit both our countries in future. ‘ Let me tell you that in order to woo more than 2 million influential Indian-American voters living in the US, Donald Trump’s campaign campaign managers had released their advertisement in the form of videos.

The video included brief clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches and Trump’s historic address in Ahmedabad. Presidential elections are due in the US in November and the campaign has reached its zenith. During the US President’s visit to India in February this year, Modi and Trump addressed a large crowd in Ahmedabad.

Donald Trump Jr. Well connected with Indian community

Trump was accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top officials of his administration. In a tweet, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the National President of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, released the video ad saying, “America has a great relationship with India and our campaign has great support from Indian-Americans.”

Donald Trump Jr., the president’s son who is leading the campaign, is very well connected with the Indian-American community. They also retweeted it. The advertisement soon went viral on social media. Titled ‘Four More Years’, the 107-second video begins with footage of Modi and Trump both walking hand-in-hand at Houston’s NRG Stadium during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US last year.

‘Modi praised Trump for his speech’

At that time, the leaders of the two largest democratic countries of the world addressed the Indian-Americans who came in more than 50,000. Among thousands of his supporters in America, Trump was highly praised by Modi in that speech. Al Trump, co-chairman of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, has set the outline of the video. Modi is highly popular among Indian-Americans.