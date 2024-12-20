Paranormal phenomena in the Supreme Court

The most investigated leak in the modern history of Spain is on its way to culminating, if someone with common sense and some notions of law does not prevent it, in the most famous poltergeist of the Supreme Court and the Spanish justice system. The spectacular search of the office of the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz, as disproportionate as it had little legal basis, has led to the tremendous conclusion that, on the prosecutor’s phone, there were zero messages regarding Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s boyfriend.

No less astonishing is the result that, in his corporate email, only the messages referring to the case dated after the alleged leak investigated were found; in addition to forty-odd messages that, according to the Civil Guard, are irrelevant to the case.