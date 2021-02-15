Paranormal activity (Paranormal activity), managed in 2007 to establish itself as one of the most popular horror sagas of that year. With a story told through a video camera, it was six tapes that made it a famous franchise.

14 years after its premiere, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Blumhouse studios are preparing a new shoot, in order to reinvent the first film starring Katie Featherston and Micah Sloat.

According to the specialized portal, Underwater director Will Eubanks will direct the reboot and Christopher Landon will be in charge of the script. Both have described this new work as an “unexpected restructuring” of the concept of found footage.

The film, which reportedly will retain the essence of its predecessors, has a premiere scheduled for March 4, 2022 . Details of the plot have yet to be revealed.

What is Paranormal Activity about?

Created by Oren Peli, who wrote, directed and filmed the first film in the franchise, the story focuses, in most installments, on a family terrified by a demon that has haunted girls since childhood. As adults, they must escape him.

What is the first Paranormal Activity movie I should see?

Many would think it’s one o’clock, but it’s actually three. The film is set in 1988 when sisters Kristi and Katie are 5 and 9 years old respectively. The film explains the paranormal events that the girls experienced when they were little (and that they do not remember in the first two installments).

What are the Paranormal Activity movies?

Paranormal activity (2007)

Paranormal activity 2 (2010)

Paranormal activity 3 (2011)

Paranormal activity 4 (2012)

Paranormal activity: The marked ones (2014)

Paranormal activity: the ghost dimension (2015)

Paranormal Activity 7 (Still Unnamed) (2022)