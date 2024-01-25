Polyansky called Kyiv's speech at the UN Security Council on the Il-76 paranoid

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky spoke at a meeting of the Security Council of the international organization regarding the downing of an Il-76 plane carrying Ukrainian prisoners in the Belgorod region. He presented the information collected by Moscow and assessed the statement of his Ukrainian colleague Kristina Gayovyshyn on this issue.

I actually didn't intend to comment on the Ukrainian performance. It is as paranoid and delusional as always. I’ll just say that, apparently, the instructions that my colleague received was to continue to lie and shield the Kiev regime Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The diplomat added that the lists of Ukrainian prisoners who were being taken for exchange were published and transferred to Kyiv, so there is no point in denying this.

Related materials:

Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN tried to blame Russia

During a meeting of the organization's Security Council, the Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, Kristina Gayovyshyn, tried to hold Russia responsible for the incident with the Il-76.

She called military transport aircraft a legitimate military target, emphasizing that the safety of the prisoners should have been ensured by the Russian side.

Ukraine was not informed about the number of vehicles, routes and means of transporting prisoners Kristina Gayovyshyn Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN

The diplomat clarified that Kyiv is clarifying all the circumstances of the incident and insists on conducting an international investigation.

Polyansky said that everything points to Kyiv’s guilt in the strike on Il-76

Polyansky commented on the speech of his Ukrainian colleague, noting that he did not hear anything in her words that would indicate that Kyiv was not involved in the incident.

Apparently, we should have shot down this missile – then we would have ensured safety. All the evidence we have today indicates that we are dealing with a deliberate, well-thought-out crime. The Ukrainian leadership was well aware of the route and method of transporting soldiers to the place of the pre-agreed exchange Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The diplomat added that he does not have information about any international investigation, emphasizing that Moscow is independently ascertaining all the circumstances of the incident.

Russia claims Western involvement in the attack on Il-76

Polyansky said that the United States and Germany would be direct accomplices in the terrorist attack against the Il-76 if it turns out that it was shot down from Western Patriot or IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems supplied to Kyiv.

As the preliminary investigation shows, this terrorist act was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine using air defense systems. There are many indications that these could be either American Patriots or German-made IRIS-Ts. If this is confirmed, the Western countries that supplied them will turn out to be direct accomplices in this crime See also Rishi Sunak exposed: the British Prime Minister's turn to the extreme right Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN

The diplomat also expressed regret that representatives of international organizations refuse to comment on what happened.

Related materials:

The UN cannot verify the authenticity of Russia and Kyiv's claims

The UN cannot verify the authenticity of statements by Russia and Kyiv regarding the circumstances of the Il-76 crash, said the organization’s Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo during a Security Council meeting.

She recalled that Moscow says there were 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war, a crew of six and three military personnel on the plane, while Ukraine admits that the aircraft was carrying missiles for Russian military systems.

We understand that Russia and Ukraine are conducting separate investigations into the incident, and Ukraine has requested an international investigation. The UN cannot verify the authenticity of these reports about the circumstances of the crash Rosemary DiCarlo UN Undersecretary General for Political Affairs

The official representative of the UN Secretary General, Stephane Dujarric, said that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) does not have the authority to investigate the Il-76 incident.

ICAO clarified that it would not speculate on whether the provisions of the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation apply to the situation with the aircraft, since this agreement does not apply to military or government flights.

What is known about the crash of Il-76?

The plane crash became known on January 24. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Il-76 contained 65 captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces who were transported for exchange, as well as six crew members and three accompanying persons.

The department believes that the plane was shot down by an anti-aircraft missile system of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which was located in the area of ​​​​the village of Liptsy, Kharkov region. Radar equipment of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the launch of two Ukrainian missiles.

Investigators classified the incident as a terrorist attack. A criminal case has been initiated under the relevant article. The Russian plane was attacked from the territory of Ukraine, from where an anti-aircraft missile was fired, the Investigative Committee noted.

The Security Service of Ukraine also opened a criminal case into the plane crash. The investigation is taking place under the article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on “violation of the laws and customs of war.”

The President of the Republic, Vladimir Zelensky, said that he would provide guidance on an international investigation. He also instructed the Main Intelligence Directorate of the country's Ministry of Defense to investigate the fate of all prisoners.