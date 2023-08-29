Paranoid is the new game from Madmind Studio, due out october 2023. It is a very violent psychological horrorin development for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5, of which we can see twelve minutes of gameplay in video, published on the occasion of Gamescom 2023. Of course they are not suitable for everyone.

As you can see, the movie shows the protagonist going into the sewers and facing different enemies, including old women who are not in good health, stairs flooded with blood and so on. In principle, it seems a project in line with the other Madmind Studios games for themes and contents, even if apparently less exaggerated and more thought out than Agony and Succubus (one can never tell, anyway).