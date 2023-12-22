Four years ago Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory it was removed from sale, but now it is back again purchasable , to the delight of those who missed it at the time. For those who don't know it, it's a role-playing game with a scenario inspired by the works of George Orwell with a decidedly peculiar narrative.

The story in brief

Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory was removed from sale without any official explanation. Anyone who tried to reach the publisher and development team to find out the reasons for that decision did not obtain any information.

In reality it seems that the entire story has precise and reconstructable reasons. Nacon's decision to remove the game from the market should have been prompted by the lawsuit brought by the authors of the board game of the same name to the developers. The reason for the dispute was not the copyright, in this case, but the fact that the two feared that the launch of the game would give bad publicity to the board game, due to the numerous bugs which placed it below market standards. The lawsuit ended last June. The parties have reached an agreement, not disclosed, which evidently however allows the game to be republished.

In any case, the same silence that accompanied the removal now accompanies the relaunch, given that the game is back on sale without any communication whatsoever. The only difference compared to four years ago is that it is now also available on Steam for the first time, as well as on Epic Games Storeof which it was exclusive for some time.

Unfortunately, according to the first comments, the development team has not fixed the aforementioned bugs, which are all present. If you want more details, read our review of Paranoia: Happiness is Mandatory.