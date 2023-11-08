Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 13:06

São Paulo, 8 – The planting of the 2023/24 soybean harvest in Paraná advanced 4 percentage points in the week until Monday, 6, and now reaches 73% of the planned area, according to the Department of Rural Economy (Deral), of the Secretariat of State Agriculture. Summer corn cultivation was completed in 95% of the area estimated for the current harvest, an increase of 2 percentage points in seven days. Deral also reported that the 2023 wheat harvest reaches 92% of the sown area, an increase of 3 percentage points.

Of the soybean crops, 89% were in good condition (down 3 percentage points compared to the previous week) and 9% were in average condition (compared to 7% last week). According to Deral, 11% of the area is in germination and 80% in vegetative development.

Of the corn crops, 78% were in good condition, compared to 83% last week, 9% average (last week, 15%) and 2% poor. Of the sown area, 3% is in germination and 94% in vegetative development.

Of the wheat crops, 98% are maturing and 2% are bearing fruit. Development conditions are good in 23% of the cultivated area – last week 42% of crops had this condition – 39% in average conditions and 38% poor.