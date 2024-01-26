Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/26/2024 – 21:31

The Paraná Health Department sent a letter to the Ministry of Health requesting more doses of the dengue vaccine. In a note, the secretariat informed that the first batch for the state includes “only 30 municipalities”. “The doses are insufficient given the epidemic scenario. The state has 16,693 confirmed cases in 279 municipalities within the current epidemiological cycle”.

According to the statement, Paraná is the third Brazilian state with the highest number of cases, but appears fourth in the number of municipalities covered by the vaccine, behind Goiás (134), Bahia (115) and Mato Grosso do Sul (79 ). “This reality must be considered by the Ministry of Health to increase doses. The number of doses has not yet been released.”

Related news:

The letter informs that Paraná can start immunization at any time, even before February, a forecast given by the federal government. The dengue regimen consists of two doses with an interval of three months between them. In Paraná, the estimated target audience defined by the ministry – children and adolescents aged 10 to 14 – is 86,836 people.

A Brazil Agency contacted the Ministry of Health and did not receive a response until this article was written.