By Nayara Figueiredo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Wheat production in Paraná is expected to reach a record 3.9 million tonnes this season, the Department of Rural Economy (Deral) estimated on Thursday, with a positive adjustment from 3.86. million viewed in the previous month.

The increase in expectations for the important winter cereal producing state occurred because the Deral estimated an initial potential of around 1.16 million hectares for the planting area, and now the projection is 1.17 million, said the analyst at Carlos Hugo Godinho department.

Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul should account for almost 8 million tons of the estimated total for Brazil of 9 million tons, also a historic record, according to state-owned Conab.

“If confirmed, it could be a record”, said Godinho, regarding Deral’s estimate.

“We have a slightly larger area now… than it was the month before,” said the expert.

Despite the increase in area in the monthly variation, the number was still 4% below the total of 1.23 million hectares cultivated last year, with crops losing some space to second crop corn.

For productivity, however, Deral expects an advance of 26.6% compared to the previous cycle, when part of the wheat was affected by adverse weather conditions.

If the forecast is confirmed, the production of the cereal will have a growth of 22% in relation to the last season.

Producers in Paraná have already finished planting wheat and have about 91% of crops in good condition, according to a survey by Deral released this week.

Godinho warned, however, that a drought is prolonging, especially in the north of the state, which hampers the growth and development of plants in this region.

In Rio Grande do Sul, sowing reached 93% of the areas until this Thursday, an advance of 3 percentage points, but it continues with a delay compared to the same period last year, when planting was already finished, according to data from Emater- LOL.

According to the technical assistance and rural extension company linked to the state government, the historical average for planting wheat at this time of year is 98%.

After several periods of rain that postponed the sowing of the cereal in July, Emater said in a report that the last seven days were of little rainfall and mild temperatures, which allowed the work to progress and the beginning of the flowering phase in 1% of the gaucho crops.

Based on information from the State Department of Agriculture, Emater also pointed out that the forecast for the next week is for cold weather and the return of rains to Rio Grande do Sul, with the possibility of isolated storms.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)