Company survey Paraná Research released this Thursday (September 26, 2024) shows the state deputy Janad Valcari (PL) ahead in the electoral dispute for the Mayor of Palmas (TO).

Supported by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), it has 44.7% of voting intentions. In 2nd place, it is Eduardo Siqueira Campos (Podemos), former state and federal deputy, with 27.7%. Here is the full (PDF – 376 kB).

Here is the stimulated scenario for the first full round:

Janad Valcari (PL) – 44.7%;

Eduardo Siqueira Campos (We Can) – 27.7%;

Professor Junior Geo (PSDB) – 17.2%;

Lucia Viana (PSOL) – 0.5%;

none/blank/null – 5.8%;

don’t know/didn’t answer – 4.1%.

The survey was carried out by Paraná Pesquisas from September 22 to 25, 2024. A total of 740 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Palmas. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number TO-05716/2024.

According to the company that carried out the survey, the cost of the study was R$43,880. The amount was paid by PL (Liberal Party).

