Former governor of São Paulo has 29.7% in the main scenario; with Lula’s support, it rises little and goes to 31.6%

the former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT) remains in the lead in the electoral race for the government of São Paulo, with 29.7% of voting intentions, says survey Paraná Research held from April 24 to 29, 2022.

In 2nd place, tangled up, appears the former governor Márcio França (PSB), with 18.6%, and the former Bolsonaro minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), with 15.2%. The survey’s margin of error is 2.3 percentage points.

The current governor of São Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), scores 5.6%; Vinicius Poit (New), has 1.9%; Felicio Ramuth (PSD), 1%; Abraham Weintraub (Brazil 35), 0.7%; Elvis Cesar (PDT), 0.4%; and Altino Junior (PSTU), 0.2. Whites and nulls add up to 19.3%, while 7.5% did not know how to respond.

The data refer to the 1st scenario of the research, with all the names launched as pre-candidates by the parties. Here are the results:

The company surveyed 1,820 voters aged 16 and over in 78 municipalities in the State of São Paulo from April 24 to 29, 2022. The confidence interval is 95%. The search is registered in TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under No. SP-01683/2022. The cost of the study was BRL 96,000amount paid by the broker BGC Liquidez.

Here’s the intact (1 MB) of the survey.

Scenario 2

In a reduced scenario, Haddad remains stable and marks 30.3%. França gets 19.2%, followed by Tarcísio de Freitas (15.7%) and Rodrigo Garcia (6.5%). Here are the numbers:

Fernando Haddad (PT) : 30.3%;

: 30.3%; Marcio France (PSB) : 19.2%;

: 19.2%; Tarcisio de Freitas (Rep.) : 15.7%;

: 15.7%; Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) : 6.5%;

: 6.5%; white/null/none : 21.1%;

: 21.1%; don’t know/didn’t answer: 7.3%.

Scenario 3

Without Márcio França, Haddad goes to 34.2%. Here are the numbers:

Fernando Haddad (PT) : 34.2%;

: 34.2%; Tarcisio de Freitas (Rep.) : 19.5%;

: 19.5%; Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) : 8.6%;

: 8.6%; white/null/none : 28.6%;

: 28.6%; don’t know/didn’t answer: 9.1%.

Scenario 4, with support

Here are the numbers of the tested simulation citing the name of the respective political sponsors of the pre-candidates:

Fernando Haddad (PT), with support from Lula : 31.6%;

: 31.6%; Tarcísio de Freitas (Rep.), with support from Bolsonaro : 30.1%;

: 30.1%; Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), with support from Doria : 9.2%;

: 9.2%; white/null/none : 22.6%;

: 22.6%; don’t know/didn’t answer: 6.5%.

