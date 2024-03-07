Psol calls for the state government to be investigated for alleged censorship of works with racial themes; book “O Avesso da Pele” is the target of Bolsonaro supporters

A Seed-PR (Secretariat of the State of Education of Paraná) sent a letter so that copies of the book “O Avesso da Pele”, by Jeferson Tenório, are collected in schools in Curitiba, Paraná. Deputies of Psol requested on Wednesday (March 6, 2024) that the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) investigate alleged censorship by the state government in the case.

The letter determines that copies of the work be delivered to the NRE (Regional Education Center) of Curitiba until Friday (March 8, 2024) to “pedagogical analysis and subsequent referrals”. Here's the complete of the application (PDF – 151 KB).

“Bearing in mind the need and importance of guidance for carrying out pedagogical guidelines based on the books that are part of the PNLD Literary Program (…), it is requested that the schools under the jurisdiction of the NRE of Curitiba deliver the work”it says document signed by the head of the Education nucleus in Curitiba, Laura Patrícia Lopes, on Monday (4th March).

The federal deputy Erika Hilton (Psol-SP) announced in a post on The parliamentarian stated that the request deals with alleged censorship by the Government of Paraná of ​​books that deal with combating racism and racial themes.

CENSORSHIP, NO! RACISM, NO! ✊🏽 After the Government of Paraná ordered to COLLECT BOOKS that deal with confronting Racism and racial issues in schools, as leader of the @PSOLnaCamaratogether with my entire group of Deputies, I asked the Federal Public Ministry… pic.twitter.com/qljX5dph9S — ERIKA HILTON (@ErikakHilton) March 6, 2024

Winner of the Jabuti Prize for literary novel in 2021, the work was included in the PNLD (National Book and Teaching Material Program) in 2022, during the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Questioned by Power360 why he chose “O Avesso da Pele” for analysis, given that the book was selected by the PNLD, the Paraná Department of Education explained that “usually conducts review of materials included in the program”and therefore the analysis of the work would be part of a common practice.

Seed-PR added in a note that, despite the book's theme being “truly important in the educational context”the body found that “certain excerpts, some expressions, jargon and description of sex scenes used may be considered inappropriate for exposure to minors under 18 years of age”which increases the need for analysis.

Jeferson Tenório, author of the work, said on his social networks that the collection order is a “violence” It is “unconstitutional attitude”. According to the writer, government authorities do not have the power to order the collection of teaching materials from schools.

“It is an act that violates one of the pillars of democracy, which is the right to culture and education. You can’t decide what students should or shouldn’t read with the stroke of a pen.”, he declared. O Power360 contacted the author of the book for a position on the justification given by the state secretariat, but did not receive a response until the publication of this text. The space remains open for demonstrations.

O MEC (Ministry of Education) spoke out on Saturday (2 March) regarding criticism of the book shared by Bolsonaro supporters. “Pieces of misinformation are distorting the choice of the work 'O Avesso da Pele' as material to be adopted in classrooms in Brazil”the entity said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the choice of literary works adopted in classrooms is made by the educators of each school, and is distributed only to the educational institutions that choose the work, and not “despite any manifestation from educators about sending the books”.

On Friday (1st March), the councilor Rodrigo Rabuske (PRD-RS), from Santa Cruz do Sul, criticized the MEC in a video published on social media. He claimed to be “frustrating” see a book with words from “low slang” be distributed by the federal government to schools. He added that he had registered a motion to repudiate the distribution.

The idea that the work would be subject to censorship is also supported by parliamentarians such as Paulo Pimentachief minister of the Secretariat of Social Communication, and the minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes.

“In recent days we have been witnessing a shameful attack and false fake news promoted and multiplied by parliamentarians and Bolsonarist leaders regarding the book by renowned writer Jeferson Tenório”, said Pimenta in a video excerpt published online on Tuesday (5th March).

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, argued at the 4th National Culture Conference, held in Brasília, on Monday (4th March), that the government's stance in covering all themes in education “it’s democratic”. Regarding the attacks, he stated that they restrict “the possibility of young people having the opportunity to see racism from the perspective of those who suffer”.

This report was produced by journalism intern Bruna Aragão under the supervision of assistant editor Victor Schneider.