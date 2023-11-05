Storms have already hit 131 cities, according to Civil Defense; agency says the weather became stable again in the state this Saturday (4.nov)

A Civil Defense of Paraná reported, this Saturday (Nov 4, 2023), that at least 27 municipalities in the State are in an emergency situation due to the storms.

The balance also shows that the rains recorded in Paraná have already reached 131 cities over the last few days, with at least 93,037 people being affected by the heavy rains in the state. Of these, 1,079 are homeless (in need of public shelter) and 4,926 are displaced (taking refuge in the homes of relatives or friends).

Read the municipalities that are in an emergency situation:

Boa Esperança do Iguaçu; Captain Leônidas Marques; Clevelandland; Strife; Espigão Alto do Iguaçu; Faxinal; Guamiranga; Imbituva; Ipiranga; Manoel Ribas; New Hope of the Southwest; New Laranjeiras; Nova Prata do Iguaçu; White duck; Pearl of the West; Pitanga; Ponta grossa; Prudentópolis; Rio Branco do Sul; Salto do Lontra; Santa Izabel do Oeste; Santa Maria do Oeste; Saint John; Missing Iguaçu; Sulina; See; It is Virmond.

Stable weather

Also according to the Civil Defense of Paraná, the weather will become stable again this Saturday (Nov 4) across the State after the storms recorded over the last few days.

In the west, southwest and center-south of Paraná, there may be a little cloudiness throughout the day and the agency does not rule out “some drizzle”.

“Winds blow with moderate intensity, predominantly from the southwest, in the southern and eastern regions of the state”the agency said in a note.

Low risk for disasters

The National Center for Natural Disaster Monitoring and Alerts reported that the risk of landslides and floods in the state or similar events that could characterize a disaster is low.

In the South Region of the country, only the mesoregions of Vale do Itajaí, in Santa Catarina, and the northwest and southwest of Rio-Grandense, in Rio Grande do Sul, register a moderate risk for the occurrence of this type of event.

With information from Brazil Agency