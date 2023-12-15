In an opinion sent to TRE-PR, the prosecutors also request the ineligibility of the congressman

The Public Ministry defended the partial acceptance of the electoral action against the senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR). In an opinion issued on Thursday (Dec 14, 2023), the Regional Electoral Attorney's Office of Paraná asks the revocation of mandate congressman and his ineligibility due to abuse of economic power during the pre-campaign in 2022.

The document was sent to the TRE-PR (Regional Electoral Court of Paraná), where the process is taking place. On December 7, when he gave a statement to the agency, Moro told journalists that the action is a “house of cards”.

Moro was heard in two actions: one filed by the former president's PL Jair Bolsonaro (PL), and another, by the Brazilian Federation of Hope (PT, PC do B and PV), which elected the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In June, the court decided to combine the shares.

The acronyms mention practice of abuse of economic power, box 2, misuse of the media It is irregularity in contracts. They ask for Moro's impeachment and his ineligibility for 8 years. In addition to Moro, his deputies in the Senate, Luis Felipe Cunha It is Ricardo Augusto Guerraare also accused.

The action questions Moro's expenses during the pre-campaign, when he was a member of Podemos and aimed to run for President of the Republic. Afterwards, he joined União Brasil and ran for a seat in the Senate.

According to the process, the accounts of Moro's campaign for the Senate are irregular because they do not include the amounts spent on his pre-campaign for the Presidency. The parties indicate that Podemos would have spent more than R$18 million to prepare the former judge's candidacy. This amount was used for legal expenses, travel, security, consultancy and marketing.

In the opinion, public prosecutors Marcelo Godoy and Eloisa Helena Machado said they understood that there was an abuse of economic power. But, according to them, no misuse of social media was observed.

According to the Regional Electoral Attorney of Paraná, “the fairness and legitimacy of the election were undeniably compromised by the excessive use of financial resources in the period leading up to the electoral campaign, as amounts were applied that, by all objective parameters that can be adopted, far exceed the limits of what is reasonable, in accordance with precedents set by the Superior Electoral Court”.

According to the opinion, “What makes the pre-campaign of those being investigated abusive, in this case, is the huge investment of financial resources made for personal promotion, generating great visibility for the pre-campaign, to the detriment of the other candidates for the Senate of Paraná”.

Prosecutors cited that Moro had benefited from “high exposure” achieved with the investment made in the pre-campaign for the Presidency. According to them, these investments unbalanced the dispute over Sendo.

Therefore, the Prosecutor's Office “manifested by the judgment of partial validity of the requests formulated” in both actions, “in order to recognize the practice of abuse of economic power, with the consequent revocation of the ticket elected for the majority position of Senator of the Republic and the decree of ineligibility of Messrs. Sergio Fernando Moro and Luís Felipe Cunha”.

Regarding Ricardo Augusto Guerra, the prosecutors said that “There is nothing in the records that proves direct or mediate action” of him during the pre-campaign or electoral spending. They cited that “the initials don't even impute” to him “any illicit, as this is only mentioned in the qualification and requests”. Therefore, the opinion reads, “there is a 'mere benefit', which eliminates subjective responsibility for imposing ineligibility”.

If convicted by the Electoral Court, Moro will still be able to appeal to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to try to save his mandate. If resources are exhausted and the ticket is revoked, new elections will be called for the former judge's seat.

In a note issued after Moro's testimony on December 7, Gustavo Guedes, the former judge's lawyer, said that the hearing was important to show the parties' attempt to inflate Moro's campaign expenses. Here's the entire thing:

“The hearing was important to demonstrate to the rapporteur the attempt to unduly inflate Sergio Moro's pre-campaign expenses. We will continue to prove in the final arguments that 98% of what the author parties presented must be discarded. And what remains does not represent any abuse. The election of Senator Moro was legal and legitimate.”