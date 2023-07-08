O government of the state of Paraná confirmed this Friday (July 7, 2023) the death of 3 people in the crash of a single-engine plane in the Serra do Mar in Paraná. The aircraft had been missing since Monday (July 3, 2023) and was found on Friday (July 7) around 2 pm.

“In that tragic plane crash, I lost friends who believed hard in our management. I leave all my solidarity with the families in this moment of intense pain.”, he wrote the governor Ratinho Jr. (PSD) through his Twitter profile.

The officials of the State of Paraná Felipe Furquim and Heitor Genovei Junior and the pilot Jonas Borges Julião were on the plane.

In note, the FAB (Brazilian Air Force) reported that the accident will be investigated by Seripa 5 (5th Regional Service for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents), in Canoas (RS), a regional body of the cenipa (Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents).

“The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) informs that, after a 65-hour flight involving searches carried out by FAB aircraft SC-105 Amazonas and H-60 ​​Black Hawk, the aircraft registration PT-JZC, missing in Serra do Mar (PR ), since last Monday (07/03), was found without survivors, this Friday (07/07), at 2:01 pm (local time), by the FAB H-60 ​​aircraft”he said.

With information from Brazil Agency