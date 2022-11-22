The government of Paraná started on Monday (21.Nov.2022) the process to privatize Copel (Companhia Paranaense de Energia), the company responsible for the distribution of energy in the State. A bill was forwarded to the Alep (Legislative Assembly of Paraná) to transform the company into a corporation through the offering of shares.

After the announcement, the company’s assets on the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange) closed up 22.07%, at R$ 8.74. Until 12:40 pm on Tuesday (22.Nov), the shares were being sold at R$ 8.52.

Also on this Tuesday (Nov 22) Copel held the 2022 edition of the “Copel Day”, an annual event with investors that includes the participation of the company’s management executives. Although it was not the topic of the seminar, the issue of privatization was addressed in questions from participants.

The company’s president, Daniel Slaviero, said that the company will wait for the eventual completion of the process to assess the impacts of the changes.

“We have to evaluate. First we have to wait for the outcome of this to then evaluate the scenario, the execution. […] What we can say is that one of the great benefits of the eventual evolution of this process is the maintenance and preservation of the company’s assets”said.

According to the proposal sent to the State Legislative Assembly, the government of Paraná ceases to be the company’s controlling shareholder. Currently, Paraná has 31% of Copel’s capital. The initiative states that no shareholder should hold more than 10% of the company’s shares. Here’s the full of the bill (531 KB).

The government of Ratinho Júnior (PSD) also proposed the creation of a special class title called golden share, with veto power. Only the State of Paraná would have this type of action.

Measure “will make it possible to guarantee the realization of the investments necessary for the maintenance and expansion of the quality of electricity distribution services in the State”said the government in the proposal.

He also affirmed that the corporation model is enshrined in the most developed countries, being “the most modern of today”🇧🇷

“In this way, the company will be ready for the changes that will impact the energy sector in the coming years, focused on environmental commitments and clean generation”, said.

According to the text, Copel is the largest company in the state and serves 5 million consumer units in 394 municipalities. If the privatization is completed, the company’s headquarters will remain in Curitiba and the company’s name will be maintained.

“For customers, that is, the population of Paraná, service delivery will improve, either due to the expansion of the Company’s investment capacity, or due to the speed of execution of works with the same rules as private companies. There will be no change in the tariff because this control is defined by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency)”concluded the government.

Read the full note:

"Few states still have the energy company linked to the government, which makes it difficult to expand in competition with the private market. With the change, Copel will lead the sector's energy transformation movement without the bureaucracies of a state-owned company, but still aligned with the interests of the people of Paraná.

